Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool, while Hugo Ekitike secured a dramatic late winner as the hosts edged second-tier Southampton 2-1 at Anfield to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Swedish forward, Liverpool’s record 125 million pounds ($169 million) signing from Newcastle United, opened the scoring in the 43rd minute – just 38 seconds after Southampton’s Adam Armstrong rattled the crossbar.

Federico Chiesa set up both goals, first cutting the ball back for Isak to slot home and later teeing up Ekitike, who replaced Isak at halftime, for the decisive strike five minutes from time.

Southampton briefly leveled in the 76th through Shea Charles following a glaring error by Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, but Ekitike’s late finish ensured Liverpool maintained a perfect start to the season.

He was then sent off for a second yellow card after removing his shirt in celebration.

“I’d be very surprised if he does it again,” Liverpool captain Andy Robertson, leading a largely changed side from last weekend, told Sky Sports. “It’s two silly bookings to pick up, and obviously we miss him for Saturday. It’s silly on his part, but he’s young and he’ll learn from it.”

Isak missed a golden chance in the first minute of only his second start and acknowledged he needed playing time after a protracted transfer saga.

“It’s still early, a new club and new teammates, but I feel good,” he said. “I think with all the games I get, I’m only going to get better.”

Club World Cup champions Chelsea suffered an early scare at third-tier Lincoln City but came back from a halftime deficit to win 2-1, with teenager Tyrique George equalizing in the 48th and providing the assist for Facundo Buonanotte’s 50th-minute winner.

League One (third-tier) Cardiff City pulled off the shock of the round by beating top-flight Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 against Everton, who saw James Garner hit the bar with a second-half free kick and Jack Grealish come off the bench.

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez scored four goals, including a first-half hat trick in the 24th minute, as Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion thumped third-tier Barnsley 6-0 at Oakwell to reach the fourth round for the fifth time in six seasons.

Second-tier Wrexham gave their Hollywood owners another home night to savor by beating Reading 2-0, with Nathan Broadhead scoring both goals – his first for the Welsh side, who reach the fourth round for the first time since 1977.

Premier League Fulham beat fourth-tier visitors Cambridge United 1-0 at Craven Cottage, with Emile Smith Rowe scoring the 66th-minute winner.

Championship side Swansea City and fourth-tier giant killers Grimsby Town have already advanced to the fourth round, along with Premier League Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Holders Newcastle United host Bradford City on Wednesday, when top-flight rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also in action.