The recent Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip claimed the life of Hani al-Masdar, a prominent figure who served as the coach of Palestine’s Olympic football team.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) conveyed the news through an official statement on Saturday, revealing that Masdar, aged 42, lost his life during an Israeli aerial assault on the village of al-Masdar in central Gaza.

Al-Masdar, a former midfielder for al-Maghazi and Gaza Sports clubs, retired from playing in 2018, subsequently taking on the role of coaching the Palestinian national team.

His contributions to Palestinian football were noteworthy, and his sudden slaughter has left a void in the sports community.

The PFA, in its statement, highlighted the broader impact of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, reporting that a staggering 88 athletes in both team and individual sports, including 67 football players, have lost their lives.

Additionally, 24 officials from managerial and technical staff have tragically perished due to Israel's strikes on Gaza.

The toll on the sporting community underscores the devastating human cost of the ongoing conflict.

The genocidal war initiated by Israel on Oct. 7, triggered by an operation by the Palestinian group Hamas, has resulted in an alarming number of casualties.

The Tel Aviv regime's actions have claimed the lives of at least 22,722 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with an additional 58,166 individuals sustaining injuries.

The dire situation is compounded by the fact that thousands more are missing and presumed dead, buried under the rubble in the Gaza Strip – an area subjected to Israel's "complete siege."