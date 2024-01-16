Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel left Türkiye on Monday following a brief detention for allegedly inciting hatred by displaying a provocative message against Palestinians in Gaza during a Süper Lig game.

The Antalyaspor player was released from custody after questioning by police and court officials, a Turkish official said.

It was not immediately clear if he was released pending trial or if the accusations against him were dropped.

The player left Türkiye of his own will, and there was no decision to deport him, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Jehezkel had been detained for questioning late Sunday after displaying a bandage on his wrist with the words "100 Days 7.10" – in reference to Oct. 7, the day of Hamas' incursion on Israel – next to a Star of David.

The 28-year-old Israeli international told police he was calling for an end to the war.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç said late Sunday that Jehezkel was under investigation for "openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility."

Tunç tweeted that Jehezkel had engaged in "an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza."

The gesture was deemed to be provocative in Türkiye, where there is widespread public opposition to Israel's military actions in Gaza and overwhelming support for the Palestinians.

Antalyaspor suspended Jehezkel from the team and announced that it was speaking to the club's lawyers about the possibility of terminating his contract.

During his questioning by police, the player denied accusations that he engaged in a provocative act, the private DHA news agency reported.

"I am not pro-war," DHA quoted him as telling police. "I want this 100-day process to come to an end. I want the war to end."

Jehezkel continued: "I have never engaged in anything related to politics since my arrival. I have never disrespected anyone since the day I arrived. The point I wanted to draw attention to was (the need) for an end to the war."

The Turkish Football Federation condemned what it said was a gesture that "disturbed the conscience" of the Turkish public.

In a related incident, Istanbul's top league side Basaksehir announced Monday that it has launched a disciplinary inquiry into their player and Jehezkel's compatriot, Eden Karzev after he posted a message on social media marking the hostages' 100 days in captivity with the hashtag "BringThemHomeNow."