FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has indicated that the Turkish Grand Prix could return to the Formula One calendar in 2026 as a contingency option, as the sport continues to manage disruptions caused by the cancellation of key Middle East races.

In remarks to media outlets including RacingNews365, Ben Sulayem said the FIA and Formula 1 are actively working through several calendar scenarios after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were removed from the schedule earlier this season.

The priority, he stressed, is maintaining a workable season structure while protecting logistical stability for teams and personnel.

One option under discussion involves shifting the calendar around the Qatar Grand Prix by approximately one week.

That adjustment could create space to reposition races within the affected segment of the season without forcing wider structural changes.

However, officials acknowledge that such a reshuffle depends on complex freight movements, circuit availability, and team travel constraints across a tightly packed global schedule.

If that approach cannot be implemented, Türkiye has emerged as a credible fallback.

A potential return would center on Intercity Istanbul Park, a circuit that last hosted Formula 1 in 2021 and has remained absent from the calendar since.

Known for its fast, technical layout and demanding Turn 8 sequence, the venue has long been regarded as a strong alternative option due to its infrastructure and regional accessibility.

For a 2026 comeback to be possible, the circuit would need to complete FIA Grade 1 homologation requirements and satisfy operational benchmarks covering safety systems, paddock readiness, and broadcast infrastructure.

Those evaluations are currently part of ongoing discussions between FIA officials and Turkish organizers.

The idea of a Turkish return is also tied to broader calendar pressure created by the reduction of races this season.

The original 24-race 2026 schedule has effectively been trimmed to 22 events following the removal of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leaving a significant gap in the early part of the year and forcing Formula 1 to explore replacements or reshuffles rather than simple postponements.

The cancellations were triggered by regional instability and security concerns in the Middle East, with FIA leadership consistently emphasizing that safety remains the overriding factor in all decisions.

Ben Sulayem reiterated that position, noting that motorsport considerations cannot outweigh broader risks when determining whether events proceed.

At present, Formula 1 continues its season with confirmed races including Miami and Canada following the opening rounds in Australia, China, and Japan.

However, the long-term structure of the calendar remains under review, with no final decision yet taken on whether any replacement venues will be formally added.

Any inclusion of Türkiye would require agreement across multiple stakeholders, including the FIA, Formula 1 management, teams, and promoters, all of whom are balancing competitive integrity with concerns over travel strain and schedule density.

Further clarity is expected in the coming weeks as discussions continue and logistical assessments progress, with Istanbul now positioned as one of the leading contingency options should the current calendar gap remain unresolved.