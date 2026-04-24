The Turkish Süper Lig title race is approaching a defining moment as fierce rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe prepare to meet in a high-stakes Istanbul derby on Sunday, a clash that could shape the outcome of the championship.

With just weeks remaining in the season, Galatasaray hold a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe. Despite dropping points in recent weeks, Fenerbahçe have remained within striking distance, keeping the pressure firmly on their longtime rivals. Sunday’s encounter is widely seen as a potential turning point in the title race.

The fixture is one of the most intense rivalries in Turkish football, rooted in more than a century of competition between two of the country’s most successful and widely supported clubs. Dividing the city along both geographical and cultural lines - with Galatasaray traditionally based on the European side and Fenerbahçe on the Asian side - the derby carries significance far beyond league standings, often reflecting deep tension and sporting pride.

Matches between the two are known for their electric atmosphere, high tension and decisive impact, and this weekend’s meeting is expected to be no different, with both sets of supporters and neutral fans closely watching.

Galatasaray began preparations at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities under head coach Okan Buruk. Training opened with dynamic warm-ups, followed by passing drills in two groups and concluded with tactical work. The team is aiming to recover quickly after a 2-0 defeat to Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals earlier this week.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, held their session at the Can Bartu Facilities under coach Domenico Tedesco. Players who featured for 60 minutes or more in the recent cup match against Konyaspor focused on recovery, while the rest of the squad completed drills involving agility, coordination and passing before finishing with individual work.

Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, recently back from injury, took part in training, offering a potential boost ahead of the derby.

Teams will continue preparations as both teams fine-tune their plans for a match that could prove decisive in determining the Süper Lig champion, adding another chapter to one of football’s most storied rivalries.