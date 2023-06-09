Manchester City are poised to make history and secure the long-awaited Champions League trophy as they face Inter Milan in the final showdown in Istanbul on Saturday.

This moment holds great significance for City, which have been working toward European success since the transformative Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008.

City came agonizingly close to lifting the trophy in 2021, narrowly losing to Chelsea in the final, and were denied in last year's semifinals by a remarkable Real Madrid comeback.

However, they gained their revenge this season by defeating Madrid, the holders, with an impressive 5-1 aggregate victory in the last four.

The team's goalkeeper, Ederson, acknowledged the journey they have been on, saying, "We have all been working for this for a long time. The whole team have seen a lot of victories but also defeats as well. The players who have been here for five or six years who have seen these sorts of defeats, we have learned from them so that helps us to grow as a team."

A victory for Manchester City would mark a historic treble, following their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and their recent triumph in the FA Cup, where the man to watch, İlkay Gündoğan, emerged as the hero.

The Cityzens aim to emulate the achievement of their city rivals, Manchester United, who last secured a treble in 1999.

The Turkish German midfielder, Gündoğan has been in sensational form, with 52 goals to his name this season, propelling City to new heights.

The team's manager, Pep Guardiola, hopes to claim his third Champions League title, having previously won it twice with Barcelona.

Guardiola emphasized the significance of European success for City, stating, "If we want to make a definitive step as a big club, we must win in Europe. We have to win the Champions League. That's something you can't avoid."

However, Inter Milan, led by Simone Inzaghi, stand in City's way and may relish their underdog status.

Inter, a club with a storied history, last won the European Cup in 2010, completing a treble under "the Special One," Jose Mourinho.

They are determined to become the first Italian club to lift the trophy since then.

Despite City's financial advantage, with their revenue exceeding that of Inter by more than double, the Italian club remains committed to their legacy with high expectations.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana asserted, "When Inter get into a final, they have to win. We're all big players; we know how to play finals."

Inter overcame challenges in their journey to the final, finishing third in Serie A and winning the Coppa Italia.

They navigated through a difficult group stage, surpassing Barcelona, and triumphed over Porto, Benfica and AC Milan in the knockout rounds.

The boxing ring

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul holds a special place in City's history as it hosted their first-ever appearance in the old European Cup in 1968/69, resulting in a 2-1 defeat against Istanbul club Fenerbahçe.

The stadium also witnessed an iconic "Miracle of Istanbul" dubbed the Champions League final in 2005, where Rafa Benitez's Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan before winning on penalties.

After several delays caused by the pandemic, the Atatürk Olympic Stadium now has the opportunity to host this year's showpiece event. With its capacity of 72,000 and location west of central Istanbul, it promises to provide a fitting backdrop for the clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

In this highly anticipated final, several vital battles will unfold.

One notable matchup will be between City's prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 52 goals this season, and Inter defender Francesco Acerbi, representing a clash of generations as the 22-year-old Haaland faces the 35-year-old Acerbi.

The midfield battle will be another critical aspect, with City relying on the influential Kevin De Bruyne, who has provided 31 assists this season, to unlock Inter's defense.

Marcelo Brozovic, Inter's midfield lynchpin, will be crucial in thwarting De Bruyne's influence and initiating counter-attacks.

Furthermore, Inter's attacking duo of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez threatens City's defense.

Dzeko, in what may be his final chance at a European medal, will utilize his experience and prowess in set pieces, while Martinez's versatility as a second striker will challenge City's defensive line.