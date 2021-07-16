Turkey's largest city Istanbul will host the Champions League Final in 2023, UEFA said in an official statement on Friday.
The football body also noted that the group draws for 2021-22, 2022-23 seasons of Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League would be held in Istanbul.
The megapolis had to give up its host status for two finals in the last two years over the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
