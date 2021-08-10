Istanbul giant and defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş announced Tuesday that they signed Brazil's Alex Teixeira.
In a statement, The Black Eagles wished the 31-year-old midfielder good luck and success.
Teixeira previously played for Brazil's Vasco da Gama, China's Jiangsu FC and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.
He helped Shakhtar Donetsk win five Ukrainian Premier League titles and four Ukrainian Super Cups.
Teixeira netted 89 goals and had 25 assists in 223 matches for Shakhtar.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.