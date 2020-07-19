Istanbul’s Medipol Başakşehir clinched their first ever Turkish Süper Lig title late Sunday after its closest rival Trabzonspor lost to Konyaspor 4-3.

Meanwhile, the champions also beat Kayserispor 1-0 in a home match.

With the victory, the team has become the sixth club in Turkey’s history to win a championship.

The club, whose mascot is the owl, have managed to get the title only six years after it was founded.

The Istanbul side were crowned league champions with a week to go in the league, winning the first domestic title in the club's young history.

Başakşehir has arguably the best squad and the best squad depth and they are also the oldest, most experienced team in the league.