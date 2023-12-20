Just slightly more than a week following the disturbing physical assault on Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler by Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca, a new chapter of drama unfolded during Tuesday's Süper Lig match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor, reigniting memories of the recent referee assault incident.

Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu, the president of Istanbulspor, took center stage as he ordered his players off the field in the 73rd minute, incensed by the referee's decision not to call a penalty before Paul Onuachu scored, giving Trabzonspor a 2-1 lead at Necmi Kadıoğlu Stadium.

Despite efforts from Trabzonspor's president, Ertuğrul Doğan and some Istanbulspor players to persuade Sarıalioğlu to resume the match, Istanbulspor abandoned the field, leading to the game's suspension.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) finds itself in another dilemma of making a decision regarding the match's outcome.

This incident follows the shocking attack on referee Halil Umut Meler just over a week ago, where Ankaragücü's president, Faruk Koca, was forced to resign and was subsequently banned for punching Meler after a 1-1 draw with Rizespor.

The Süper Lig had taken a one-week hiatus in the aftermath of the assault, and precisely on the day of its return, chaos ensued once more.

The match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor featured rare on-field drama, with VAR extensively reviewing a contentious decision that eventually led to Trabzonspor taking the lead.

Believing there was a foul before the goal, the Istanbulspor management withdrew the team from the field.

Sarıalioglu made the decisive call in the 74th minute, instructing his team to leave the field while Trabzonspor held a 2-1 lead.

Some Istanbulspor players headed to the locker room, while others, including Simon Deli, attempted to convince Sarıalioglu to reconsider.

Doğan engaged in discussions with Sarıalioglu on the sidelines, but the Istanbulspor players who remained on the field eventually joined their teammates in the locker room.

The match was left in limbo, with fans applauding the players after this unprecedented decision.

In the aftermath, Sarıalioğlu issued a statement: "There is nothing to do. The public's appreciation belongs to us; we wish success to everyone."

Trabzonspor's coach, Abdullah Avcı, echoed a somber tone as he reflected on the recent turbulence in Turkish football.

"We are experiencing sad evenings not only about today but for Turkish football in general. I am extremely sad; what we have experienced today and in the past few weeks is sad. The decision on this will be made by the Turkish Football Federation," he remarked, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Despite the challenges, Avcı emphasized his commitment to contributing positively to football with his team.

"My team and I will continue to stay in the game, develop the player, and contribute to football," he added.

Avcı pivoted to a broader perspective, stressing the need for mutual respect among football stakeholders.

"I think the most important thing is that we should not lose respect for each other. I believe we can achieve better things if we further increase respect and tolerance."

Looking ahead, Avcı outlined the team's focus on upcoming matches, acknowledging the impending decision of the Turkish Football Federation. "Starting tomorrow, we will try to prepare in the best way possible for the match to be played at the weekend," he said.

Expressing solidarity with his players, Avcı revealed their shared disappointment.

"The players are equally upset; I made a similar speech in the locker room. This is not a situation that we can change by talking. If we improve the game, we will stay in this," he explained.

Avcı reinforced the team's dedication to their craft, emphasizing, "It is not our job to make comments about this situation. We cannot change this. If we only make the game better, if we can play the right game, if we can add value to where we are, if we can add value to our players, that will make me happy. Today is over, tomorrow morning we will focus on the match we will play on Saturday."