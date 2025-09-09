A group of Italian supporters staged a political protest before Italy’s 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifier against Israel, turning their backs to the pitch and holding “Stop” banners during the Israeli national anthem, “Hatikvah.”

The demonstration at Hungary’s Nagyerdei Stadium – a neutral site chosen for security reasons – underscored how global conflicts increasingly intersect with sport.

Approximately 50 fans dressed in black, a symbol of mourning, participated in the protest, which also included booing Israeli players.

The demonstration was peaceful but visible, drawing attention from broadcasters and officials before the match.

It reflected broader European concern over Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have left tens of thousands dead, displaced populations and triggered a humanitarian crisis and echoed similar Italian protests during a UEFA Nations League match in Hungary in 2024.

Italy’s players responded on the field with a dramatic 5-4 win in a nine-goal thriller.

Israel struck first, but the Azzurri fought back, including a late stoppage-time equalizer that set the stage for the decisive goal.

The victory propelled Italy to second place in Group I with nine points, three behind Norway, while Israel fell to third with six points.

With the 48-team 2026 World Cup expanding the qualification field, every result carries significant weight and Italy remains firmly in contention for automatic qualification.

The protest reflects an ongoing trend in European football, where fans increasingly use matches to highlight humanitarian crises and push governing bodies to act.

In August 2025, the Italian Football Coaches’ Association (AIAC) formally called on UEFA and FIFA to suspend Israel from international competition, labeling its actions in Gaza as “genocidal” and arguing that football cannot remain neutral amid a humanitarian catastrophe.

Other UEFA nations have responded differently.

Norway, for example, announced it would donate all proceeds from its upcoming home qualifier against Israel to humanitarian aid in Gaza, a move publicly supported by captain Martin Odegaard.

The federation framed the initiative as a constructive alternative to boycotts, balancing football with activism.