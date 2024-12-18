Italian crime bosses and far-right extremists are exploiting the fervent loyalty and lucrative ventures of hardcore "ultra" football supporters across several Italian cities, with mobsters even eyeing control of smaller football clubs, according to Italy's top anti-mafia prosecutor.

An extensive investigation by Milan's prosecutors, in collaboration with the national anti-mafia office, revealed that ultra-fan groups associated with Inter and AC Milan, two of Italy's football powerhouses, have become deeply intertwined with criminal organizations.

Ultra leaders connected to the infamous 'Ndrangheta mafia are orchestrating ticket scams and protection rackets, targeting food and drink vendors as well as parking operations around the shared San Siro stadium. The investigation culminated in September with the arrest of 19 notable ultra members, spurred by the murder of Antonio Bellocco, a significant 'Ndrangheta figure and a key Inter Milan ultra, outside a boxing gym that same month. A 568-page arrest report established a clear connection between the leaders of Inter's "Curva Nord" – the primary ultra group of the Italian champions – and the 'Ndrangheta, Italy's most formidable organized crime syndicate.

"Inter, as a club, is in a subservient position in its dealings with members of the Curva Nord," prosecutors wrote in the document, according to Reuters.

Inter Milan Ultras merchandise is displayed on a stand outside San Siro Stadium prior the Champions League match Inter Milan vs. RB Leipzig, Milan, Italy, Nov. 26, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Subsequent investigations also linked a leading AC Milan ultra to alleged drug trafficking and the 'Ndrangheta.

Criminal infiltration extends well beyond Milan to a number of other Italian cities, with mobsters seeking to gain sway over fans and clubs at all levels of the professional game, according to the documents and interviews with two prosecutors.

Inter and city rivals AC Milan, both owned by U.S. investors, said they are cooperating with authorities. "I want to reassure all our fans that we are the injured party, as the authorities said," Inter President Giuseppe Marotta said to broadcaster Sky in October. The club declined further comment when approached by Reuters.

AC Milan said it had provided authorities with all requested documentation. "We're continuing to follow the guidance of the experts from the prosecutor's office to identify and work on the areas where we need to intervene," the club said in a statement.

AC Milan fans hold flares during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at the San Siro, Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Military control

Most Italian football clubs are backed by groups of ultras – supporters who bring banners, coordinate chanting via megaphone, and put on mosaic-style displays at matches. Their rituals have been copied by hardcore fan groups across Europe.

Tracing their roots back to the 1960s, these groups have long had a violent element, clashing with rival gangs and splintering into an array of feuding factions.

"The stadium is a place where, for a long time, it was considered necessary to tolerate and, at most, contain examples of blatant illegality, governed by organized groups that exercise an almost military control over the stands," said Giovanni Melillo, Italy's anti-mafia and anti-terrorism chief prosecutor.

He said such groups used "intimidation and violent retribution" to control business activities linked to football stadiums.

Prosecutors have stepped up investigations into these groups following the murders of two Inter ultras leaders with ties to the criminal underworld in the past two years.

Melillo coordinates four deputy prosecutors dedicated to uncovering the crossover between football, organized crime, and political extremism across Italy.

"Investigations show the interest of mafia groups in acquiring control of a football club, seen as an extraordinary vehicle for business expansion and social consensus," he added.

This was particularly evident in the lower divisions, where clubs still have significant levels of business activity, he said. He declined to identify any clubs because investigations are ongoing.

Murders in Milan

Bellocco was stabbed to death in an apparent settling of scores in September by Andrea Beretta, a 49-year-old fellow Inter ultra leader, who claimed he acted in self-defense.

Behind bars and fearing for his life, Beretta has been transferred to a prison away from Milan and is cooperating with investigations, according to two judicial sources.

Reuters was unable to reach him for comment.

Two years earlier, Vittorio Boiocchi, a 69-year-old leader of the Inter ultras with a long criminal record, was gunned down outside his home in a murder that remains unsolved.

Inter Milan fans in the stands perform the Poznan during the Serie A match against Torino at the San Siro, Milan, Italy, April 28, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Inter fans approached by Reuters at the San Siro before a Champions League match with German club RB Leipzig in late November were reluctant to discuss the ultras.

One Milanese man, aged 57, who declined to give his name, said an odd atmosphere was apparent in parts of the stadium.

"If you go on the Curva Nord, you see that there is a bit of everything: smoking drugs, alcohol, but above all, the drumsticks. There are a lot more of them than they need for beating the drums, and the sticks are also longer," he said.

"This is not support; it's thuggery."

Antonio Ricciato, head of the Federation of Italian football Supporters (FISSC), rejects the idea that there are "no-go areas" for ordinary fans in stadiums. He said some fan groups help to make Italian football more marketable.

"There are parts of the ground where football is a different experience than in other areas, and this is a fundamental part of the spectacle," he said.

Players, coaches under pressure

National prosecutor Melillo said players and coaches were exposed to intimidation from hardline fans who can make or break their careers.

"The relationship with these groups is considered in some cases crucial for the future of clubs, coaches and players."

In the past, investigations into such relationships helped to uncover betting scandals, but the nature of modern gambling made that much more difficult, he said.

"In a system where people even bet on the number of corners or offsides in a match, it is much more difficult to understand what is going on," he said.

Umberto Calcagno, a former player and president of the Italian football players' association, said his organization has been monitoring the problem of intimidation for the past decade in reports titled "Footballers Under Fire."

"There has been an exponential increase in the last 10 seasons of incidents, intimidation, violence, and threats suffered by football players, and this really affects all leagues," he said.

In one incident, shots were fired into a car owned by Davide Di Pasquale, the captain of Foggia, after his third-tier team lost in a promotion playoff in June 2023. His Jeep, which was unoccupied, had been parked at the club's stadium.

The Milan investigation shows the level of access ultras had as they tried to secure additional tickets for big matches, which can be sold for multiples of their face value.

Inter ultra Marco Ferdico called Inter coach Simone Inzaghi on his mobile phone to ask him to lobby club executives to allocate more tickets to the group for the Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul in June 2023 – the showpiece game of European football.

Inzaghi, who is not under investigation, spoke to prosecutors as a witness in October and told them he did not feel threatened by the call, one of the judicial sources said.

Beyond the terraces

Prosecutors are also investigating the crossover between the ultras and neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups.

Previous probes of neo-Nazis in Lombardy – which includes Milan – as well as the Veneto and Lazio regions have shown that many of them were members of ultra groups. The concern about such alleged ties was underlined when the city of Amsterdam banned supporters of Rome-based Lazio from attending a Europa League game with Ajax on Dec. 12.

"Supporters of Lazio are not welcome in Amsterdam," the municipality said in a statement. "The risk of extreme-right, anti-Semitic, racist expressions and disturbances is too high."

Lazio called the comments "discriminatory and offensive" and said the club leadership had always sought to combat racism.

Melillo cited an attack on the headquarters of the Italian trades union CGIL during protests over COVID-19 restrictions in Rome in 2021 as a moment when fans of Lazio and bitter rivals AS Roma put aside their differences to target a political foe.

CGIL was selected because of its left-wing sympathies in a demonstration led by the local leader of the neofascist group Forza Nuova, backed by Roma and Lazio ultras.

Melillo underlined that ultras are ripe for exploitation by political extremists and organized crime. "It's a European phenomenon, not just Italian, in which real paramilitary militias are growing, ready to be hired for other illicit purposes too, which have nothing to do with football," he said.