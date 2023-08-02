The iconic Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is preparing to hang up his gloves according to numerous media outlets, including Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera and Tuttosport Italian newspapers, along with the ANSA Italian news agency.

At the age of 45, Buffon is set to bid adieu to his illustrious career as a professional footballer.

The news comes as his advisor engages in negotiations with Parma Calcio, a second-division club, to bring an immediate end to his contract, which was initially set to run until 2024.

Reports suggest that the World Cup-winning legend may take on a significant role with the Italian national team as the head of a delegation.

This position was previously held by the late Gianluca Vialli until his passing due to cancer at the beginning of 2023.

Regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of the century, he earned every accolade he received.

The crowning moment of his career came in 2006 when he lifted the World Cup with Italy.

For the majority of his nearly three-decade professional tenure, Buffon stood stalwart as the guardian of Italy's record champions, Juventus FC.

A stalwart presence between the posts, he clinched the Serie A title an astonishing 10 times and proudly led Juventus to the Champions League final on three separate occasions.

Buffon returned to the very club where his journey began – Parma – in the summer of 2021.

A full-circle moment that resonated with football fans worldwide, witnessing the revered shot-stopper don the colors that launched his illustrious career back in the 1990s.