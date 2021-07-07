Italy was pressed and pressed but held its nerve to reach the Euro 2020 final with a 4-2 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw largely dominated by Spain at Wembley.

Jorginho stroked home an astonishingly cool spot kick to settle matters after Spain's Alvaro Morata, who equalized in regular time, was stopped by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Azzurri had been dangerous on counterattacks but it was against the run of play when it took the lead in the 60th minute. Federico Chiesa collected a loose ball to curl brilliantly into the far corner.

Spain struck a deserved equalizer with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Morata played a neat one-two with Dani Olmo before side-footing home but it could not found a winner.

And it is Italy who will return to London on Sunday for the final against the winner of Denmark versus England in Tuesday's second semifinal.