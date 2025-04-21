Italy’s Serie A paused all Monday fixtures in reverence after the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual giant and football romantic whose papacy touched stadiums as much as it did souls.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, died Monday at the age of 88 following a struggle with bilateral pneumonia.

His death ends a historic chapter: the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, a man who led with humility – and cheered with heart for his beloved San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Serie A announced the postponement of all top-flight and Primavera 1 matches, saying in a statement: “Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games... have been postponed.” New dates will be announced soon.

Francis’ death resonated far beyond Vatican walls – from the pews to pitchside.

He wasn’t just a passive fan.

Since 2008, the Cyclone’s most famous supporter was a dues-paying member with the now-iconic ID: 88235N-0.

In return, San Lorenzo often honored him, especially during triumphs like the 2013 league title and 2014 Copa Libertadores victory.

His love for football was no mere anecdote. It was an instrument of connection. “He wanted to know what football team I supported,” recalled professor Anna Rowlands, a theologian at Durham University. “When I said Manchester United, he roared with laughter and told his aide, ‘She must have a sense of humor.’” It was their first long chat. From there, a friendship built on wit and warmth unfolded.

Rowlands, personally appointed by the Pope to a rare governance role usually reserved for bishops, said he possessed “moral leadership” that stretched from refugee advocacy to climate justice. Despite his quiet voice, he carried the charisma of a man grounded in people’s struggles.

“He was a totally normal, at-ease-with-people kind of person,” Rowlands said. “He’ll be mourned not only by the faithful but also by a world desperate for a moral voice.”