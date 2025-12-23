Reigning champions Ivory Coast launch their Africa Cup of Nations title defense on Wednesday when they face Mozambique in a Group F opener at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech, carrying both expectation and history into a tournament that has rarely been kind to reigning holders.

The Elephants arrive in Morocco determined to buck a long-standing trend: no defending champion has retained the AFCON crown since Egypt in 2010.

For the Ivory Coast, winners on home soil in 2023 after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final, the challenge is not just to start well, but to prove their triumph was the beginning of a cycle, not a one-off.

Emerse Fae’s side enter the tournament with form and confidence largely intact.

Ivory Coast have won four of their last six competitive matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

Their build-up ended with a composed 2-0 friendly win over Oman, recovering from a narrow defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window.

World Cup qualifying further underlined their dominance.

The Elephants swept aside Seychelles home and away by a combined 16-0 scoreline, defeated Kenya 3-0, edged Burundi 1-0 and held Gabon to a goalless draw on the road, finishing the phase with 25 goals scored and none conceded – a statistical statement of control at both ends of the pitch.

AFCON qualification followed a similarly steady path as Ivory Coast finished second behind Zambia in their group, ensuring continuity rather than reinvention heading into the finals.

That stability has been tested by the late loss of Sebastien Haller, the striker ruled out with a hamstring injury shortly before the tournament, but Fae has leaned on experience to steady the squad.

Wilfried Zaha returns to provide attacking depth, Franck Kessie remains the heartbeat of midfield, and Jean-Michael Seri’s recovery from a long injury layoff adds composure and leadership in central areas.

Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand has been drafted in to replace Haller, while notable omissions include Simon Adingra – a breakout star of the 2023 triumph – and Nicolas Pepe, both left out due to fitness and off-field considerations.

History also tilts heavily in Ivory Coast’s favor.

The Elephants are unbeaten in seven previous meetings with Mozambique, winning five and drawing two, conceding just twice.

Their most recent encounters came during the 2022 World Cup qualifying, when a goalless draw in Maputo was followed by a commanding 3-0 win at home.

Mozambique, however, arrive with quiet belief and little to lose. Back-to-back AFCON qualifications signal progress under coach Chiquinho Conde, even if tangible success at the finals has so far proved elusive.

The Mambas have never advanced beyond the group stage in five previous appearances, and this opening fixture represents both a daunting test and an opportunity to reset expectations.

Their recent form has been mixed – two wins, one draw and three defeats in their last six competitive outings – with defensive fragility exposed against stronger opposition in World Cup qualifiers, where victories over Somalia and Botswana were offset by losses to Guinea and Uganda.

Mozambique’s squad blends youth, experience and a touch of history.

Veteran winger Dominguez, 42, has been included and could become the second-oldest player ever to feature at the AFCON, behind Egypt’s Essam El Hadary.

At the back, experienced defenders Mexer, Reinildo, Bruno Langa and Edmilson Dove anchor the defense, while the midfield leans on Guima, Alfons Amade and Dominguez for structure and creativity.

Sporting Lisbon forward Geny Catamo remains the focal point in attack, supported by Gildo Vilanculos, Stanley Ratifo, Witi and Faizal Bangal, tasked with injecting pace and directness against one of the continent’s most disciplined sides.

Mozambique will be without influential midfielder Pepo, sidelined by a serious knee injury, and winger Clesio Bauque, omitted for technical reasons – absences that further narrow their margin for error.