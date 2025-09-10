Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Tuesday to remain atop their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group, with Curacao and Honduras also recording victories.

Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring in the 36th minute, heading in a pass from Greg Leigh, and Jon Russell doubled the lead in the 57th minute at Kingston.

Jamaica began the final round of CONCACAF qualifying with a 4-0 victory over Bermuda and now leads Group B with six points.

With Canada, Mexico, and the United States set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF’s qualifying format was revised to a final round featuring three groups of four teams. The three group winners will qualify automatically, while the two best second-place teams will advance to inter-confederation playoffs.

Trinidad and Tobago, who opened with a goalless draw against Curacao, had goals from Levi Garcia disallowed in the 29th and 63rd minutes by VAR.

Curacao moved into second place in Group B on four points as Tyrese Noslin’s 75th-minute winner off a pass from Tahith Chong secured a 3-2 home victory over Bermuda.

Chong, a midfielder for England’s Sheffield United, opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added a second in the 26th.

Kane Crichlow pulled one back in the 35th minute from a Ne-Jai Tucker cross, and Djair Parfitt-Williams equalized for Bermuda in the 42nd after being set up by Dante Leverock.

Drama unfolded in Group C, where Haiti led late before settling for a 3-3 draw at Costa Rica. Costa Rica’s Kenneth Vargas scored in the opening minute, and Alonso Martinez made it 2-0 in the 35th. Haiti rallied with a second-half hat trick from Duckens Nazon, who scored in the 55th, 58th, and 86th minutes. But Costa Rica’s Juan Vargas scored in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a draw, handing Haiti only their second non-win in 16 matches.

In the same group, hosts Honduras beat Nicaragua 2-0 to take the group lead with four points. Romell Quioto scored in the 47th minute, and Alexy Vega added a second in the first minute of stoppage time.