Jamaican defender Allyson Swaby declared on Friday that a triumphant victory in the World Cup would deliver a resounding message to the nation's football bosses, demanding better treatment for the women's team.

Defying all odds and a tumultuous lead-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Jamaica astounded fans by securing a point against the formidable French squad in their opening match.

Now, as they face Panama on Saturday in Perth, the Reggae Girlz stand on the cusp of history, ready to secure their maiden World Cup win.

This potential victory would be more than just a remarkable accomplishment on the field as it could usher in a new era for women's football in the Caribbean nation.

Swaby emphasized the core message they want to convey – that women's football is undeniably legitimate.

"We're not here to merely participate; we're here to compete. Football is not just a game for us; it's our livelihood, our joy, and our true passion," she said.

Swaby asserted that they would continue their relentless fight to be recognized as equals.

"We'll never stop striving and pushing until we receive the respect and consideration we rightfully deserve," she added.

Under coach Lorne Donaldson, the team has found itself entangled in a heated dispute with the football federation over the lack of support, inadequate pay and woeful planning in the run-up to the World Cup.

Resources have been scarce for the Jamaican women, and for years they relied heavily on financial aid from Cedella Marley, the daughter of the legendary Bob Marley.

Despite the hurdles they faced, the tenacious players refused to back down.

Voicing their frustrations and grievances, they released a powerful statement last month, demanding a radical change in their federation's approach.

They called out the "extreme disorganization of camp logistics," which had severely impacted their preparation for the tournament.

Nonetheless, the Reggae Girlz showcased their strength and held their own against France, one of the pre-tournament favorites, finishing the game in a gripping 0-0 draw.

But Swaby was quick to clarify that their struggle for acknowledgment doesn't end there.

"The world witnessed the battles we've fought to reach this stage," she said. "Every moment on this grand stage is a testament to our credibility, fueling our ongoing fight for the changes we long to see."

As the Jamaican squad gears up to face Panama, they will have to do so without their star striker and captain, Khadija Shaw.

Shaw's late dismissal in the match against France, after receiving a second yellow card, has left the team without their talisman.

However, they remain undeterred by this setback.

Panama, after a harsh 4-0 defeat against Brazil in their opener, may seem like a more accessible opponent on paper.

But the Jamaican team is well aware that there are no easy matches at this level, and they are ready to give it their all, fueled by a dream of securing a historic World Cup triumph.