Joana Sanz, a model and businesswoman, has reportedly left the property she shared with Brazilian footballer Dani Alves.

While the divorce between the two has not yet been finalized, Sanz confirmed through her social media that she has moved on from Alves and no longer lives in the house they shared.

According to Telecinco's program "Fiesta," Sanz was given no choice but to leave Alves' house as she was allegedly urged to pack her bags and sign a confidentiality agreement, which she refused.

Sources claim that Dinora Santana, the mother of Dani Alves' children, was the one who requested Sanz to sign the confidentiality agreement.

When Sanz refused, she was allegedly forced to leave the house "immediately."

Though Sanz has not expressed any opinion about Alves, the program made it clear that their relationship is more than over.

Sanz has initiated the paperwork for their divorce and is prepared to see it through to the end, even though Alves has refused to sign the documents to start the legal process.

In the meantime, Sanz is reportedly moving to Madrid to live and may have started a new relationship with a businessman.

Telecinco has referred to it as a "new hope."

Recent reports suggested that Alves was paying Sanz not to divorce him yet as it could harm his court case.

However, Sanz denied these reports through her social media, saying that they were lies and that she was not receiving any money.

Alves is in jail at Brians two Prison near Barcelona after being accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona at the end of 2022.

Reports suggest that one of the reasons for the delay in the divorce proceedings is that Alves is married to a Spanish woman, which would be the only way for him to demonstrate his roots in Spain and put an end to the fear that he might abscond to evade Spanish justice, as his compatriot Robinho did in Italy.

The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office recently opposed releasing the ex-player on bail after considering him a flight risk.

Alves' latest statement to the judge in his case of alleged rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub recently came to light.

The player's defense had asked for the Brazilian to appear again before the judge to give a new version of the facts, claiming that there was consent by both parties.

However, his statements have not gone down well in the media or online, with many criticizing him for his approach and some even calling for him to "rot in prison."

Maria Patino, a well-known Spanish TV host, has criticized Alves for his lack of regard for the alleged victim.