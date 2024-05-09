As Real Madrid edged Liverpool to clinch their 14th Champions League triumph in Paris two years ago, Joselu Mato was among the Madridistas, cheering fervently from the stands of the Stade de France.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and the seasoned striker, once just a fan, now wearing the iconic white jersey, orchestrated a stunning turnaround for Madrid. His two late goals sealed a remarkable 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, propelling his team back to the Champions League final.

Reflecting on his journey, the 34-year-old Joselu remarked: "I strive to capitalize on every opportunity that comes my way. It's surreal to think that just two years ago, I was a passionate supporter in the stands. Now, I'm living the dream as a player for Real Madrid."

Much like Madrid’s run to the 2022 final when Karim Benzema and Rodrygo stunned rivals with late goals in comeback victories over Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, it was the turn of the modest Joselu to etch his name into the club’s long Champions League lore against mighty Bayern.

"It’s a dream come true to have nights like this," he said. "My dreams aren’t as beautiful as what happened. As a forward, you dream of scoring goals, and if they’re like this then even better.”

Joselu's arrival last summer was not a typical Real Madrid move. The powerhouse normally likes to make huge blockbuster moves such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Jude Bellingham, etc., or develop young talents like Rodrygo, Vinícius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga.

Joselu, in turn, was an aging striker who quietly made a fine career providing goals for small teams whose main objective is just avoiding relegation.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Joselu returned to Spain with his family as a young child. After starting his career at Celta Vigo, he was signed by Madrid for its reserve team before he strung together stints with German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim, Hannover, and English clubs Stoke and Newcastle.

He reached his prime when he returned to the Spanish league in 2019, scoring in double digits in his three seasons at Alaves and his single campaign with Espanyol. That earned him his international debut with Spain at age 32.

Even so, his goals could not save Alaves or Espanyol from being relegated in consecutive seasons.

And that was when opportunity knocked.

After Espanyol went down last year, Madrid secured him on a one-season loan from the Barcelona-based club now playing in the second division.

Madrid must have seen that Joselu's proven ability to poach goals, win high balls, score with one touch and with headers, could fill a hole in its squad of speedsters, skilled dribblers, and passers.

Madrid had just lost Benzema, its top scorer, who left for Saudi Arabia, but Joselu was clearly not a replacement for the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner. Even if Madrid was going to wait another year in its pursuit of Kylian Mbappé, then Joselu was still at best a bench player, a substitute for Carlo Ancelotti to toss into the box in the final minutes hoping to connect with a last-gasp cross or corner.

And that was exactly what Joselu did on Wednesday when Bayern was up a goal and Madrid was once again needing to conjure up a bit of that Bernabeu magic.

Joselu’s moment came when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer marred his outstanding night by spilling an apparently routine save of a shot by Vinícius. Joselu knew he had to be close just in case and, sure enough, the ball fell to his feet for an easy tap-in for the 88th-minute equalizer.

"A striker always has to be active in the area, ready for a loose ball,” Joselu said. "When I saw the bounce the ball took I knew that anything could happen, and I was prepared to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Madrid wasn’t done, and it was Joselu who arrived to knock in a cross from central defender Antonio Rüdiger for the stoppage-time winner.

Joselu has far surpassed expectations at Madrid with his highly productive 17 goals across all competitions in limited minutes.

He will have a chance to play in a Champions League final, especially if Madrid finds itself trailing on the scoreboard, against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

"He’s a reflection of the team because he has contributed so much this season,” Ancelotti said about Joselu. "He hasn’t had a lot of game time but he’s the perfect reflection of what this team is all about. He has given us so much, without ever losing confidence in what he’s capable of.”