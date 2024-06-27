Following Türkiye's thrilling 2-1 victory over Czechia on Wednesday, securing their qualification for Euro 2024, fans nationwide erupted in jubilation, dispelling a lingering shadow that had loomed since 2008.

Long-awaited, the excitement among Crescent-Stars fans was palpable. While it may not be gold yet, simply qualifying for the knockout stages is cause for celebration.

Denizli

Denizli commemorated this historic victory with grandeur.

Thanks to the Denizli Metropolitan Municipality, large screens adorned key locations such as Delikliçınar Square, Çamlık Park entrance, Kampüs Köşe and Sevindik Central Mosque, transforming these public spaces into epicenters of jubilation.

Thousands of residents gathered at these screens to witness the Crescent-Stars advance to the round of 16, erupting in joy with each goal scored.

Among them, Denizli Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu joined the festive atmosphere, sharing in the elation of his fellow citizens.

The mayor initiated the festivities with a surprise concert by the Denizli Metropolitan Municipality Band at the Çamlık Park entrance, heightening the pre-match excitement.

Later, at the large screen near Sevindik Central Mosque, he watched the first half of the match alongside numerous residents, leading them in singing the national anthem.

For the second half, Çavuşoğlu moved to the newly inaugurated BELTAŞ Kampüs Köşe Cafe, enjoying the game with more residents.

Erzincan, Siirt, Isparta

In Erzincan, crowds flocked to Cumhuriyet Square where a giant screen broadcasted the match, adorned with Turkish flags as supporters cheered and applauded the team.

Among the enthusiastic crowd, Murat Kurt expressed his joy: "We came to watch the match. We are very happy. We are thrilled that we won. We wish Türkiye success in the upcoming matches."

Reflecting on Türkiye's triumph, Özlem Aykut remarked, "It was wonderful. Our national team achieved a great feat. We wish them success in their future matches."

Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydoğdu joined locals in watching the match, celebrating the victory with spirited enthusiasm after the final whistle.

In Siirt, a similar scene unfolded at July 15 Democracy Square, where residents gathered around another large screen, waving Turkish flags and rallying behind their team with cheers and applause.

One, Cengiz Özekinci, shared his excitement: "We came to watch the match. We are very happy. We are thrilled that we won. We wish Türkiye success in the upcoming matches."

Betül Kayar echoed the sentiment of pride: "It was wonderful. Our national team did a great job. We wish them success in their future matches."

Siirt Governor Kemal Kızılkaya watched the game alongside citizens, joining in the celebrations that followed the victory.

Meanwhile, in Isparta, the local municipality set up a large screen behind the governor's office to unite fans in experiencing the match together.

The atmosphere was electric as children and adults alike cheered on the Crescent-Stars.

Turkish fans celebrate after the Crescent-Stars' 2-1 win over Czechia, Kayseri, Türkiye, June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen and his wife, Şadiye Başdeğirmen, shared the excitement with thousands of residents gathered in the square.

Throughout the match, passionate support with Turkish flags and chants marked moments of joy as Türkiye secured their spot in the round of 16 with a decisive 2-1 victory over Czechia.

Burdur, Kayseri, Kartal

Burdur residents enjoyed the game on a giant screen at Nurhan Çiftçibaşı Park on Şehit Emeksiz Avenue.

Chairs, snacks and drinks in hand, locals gathered to witness this crucial match and showed unwavering support.

With keen attention, they cheered loudly at every goal, erupting in jubilation as the final whistle secured Türkiye's spot in the round of 16.

In Kayseri, the city celebrated with equal fervor as the national team clinched their place in the round of 16.

Turkish fans celebrate after the Crescent-Stars' 2-1 win over Czechia in Kızılay, Ankara, Türkiye, June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Organized by Talas Municipality, residents gathered to watch the game on a large screen, their excitement palpable throughout.

The victory sparked celebrations marked by residents singing national anthems together with torch-lit processions continuing well into the night.

The excitement was also felt at Kartal Square, where hundreds gathered to watch the game unfold on a massive screen.

The atmosphere was electric, with the victory celebrated passionately by Kartal residents well into the evening.

Among them was Kadir Can, who expressedŞ "We gathered at Kartal Square. We want to advance from the group stage. We're thrilled. We came to watch the match. I also thank President Gökhan Yüksel." Meanwhile, Evren Bozacı, another spectator, added, "We're experiencing the excitement we had in 2008 here. We will win this match 2-1."

Mersin and Antalya

Excitement ran high among Mersin spectators watching the match on a large screen set up along the beachfront in Erdemli.

Erdemli Municipality's initiative drew crowds who passionately followed every moment of the game, from missed chances to the exhilarating moments of celebration after each goal.

Türkiye players celebrate after Hakan Çalhanoğlu scores their first goal against Czechia at the Euro 2024 Group F clash at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Citizens, young and old alike, expressed hope for further success in upcoming matches and their aspirations for reaching the final.

Erdemli Mayor Mustafa Kara joined in, remarking: "From ages 7 to 77, we watched the match together. The atmosphere was great, and we were happy with the result. We've reached the round of 16 in the European Championship. Our next opponent is Austria. We will watch the Austria match here again with our people, and hopefully, we will advance to the quarterfinals."

Antalya spectators gathered at Konyaaltı Beach Park Olbia Square to watch the thrilling match unfold on a massive screen.

As kickoff approached, Antalyans filled the beachfront, setting up tables and chairs.

Throughout the match, they anxiously followed every play, erupting into cheers when Cenk Tosun's goal sealed the 2-1 win in the final minutes.

Celebrations resonated through the square as chants of "Türkiye, Türkiye" echoed upon the final whistle.

Turkish fans celebrate after the Crescent-Stars' 2-1 win over Czechia in Kızılay, Ankara, Türkiye, June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Türkiye players celebrate after Cenk Tosun scores their second goal against Czechia at the Euro 2024 Group F clash at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Bursa, Balıkesir, Eskişehir, Bilecik

In Bursa, citizens gathered at Hüdavendigar Kent Parkı, Kent Meydanı, Vakıf Bera Parkı and Millet Bahçesi where giant screens were set up by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

Under the slogan "Grab Your Chair and Come," attendees passionately watched and supported the national team with applause and cheers, clad in their Turkish jerseys.

Across Balıkesir, residents viewed the Türkiye-Czechia match on a massive screen installed at Avlu Balıkesir Yaşam Merkezi.

The Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality facilitated access to the match by setting up 23 giant screens throughout the province, allowing thousands of locals to follow the game. Balıkesir Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Akın joined the excitement of the 2024 European Championship by watching the challenging 90 minutes on the giant LED screen at Zağnos Paşa Square.

In Eskişehir, citizens gathered at Kum Saha Park and Dede Korkut Park where screens were set up to watch the match.

The parks were filled with Eskişehir locals who enthusiastically applauded and cheered at the opening of the match.

Supporters wearing national team jerseys and waving Turkish flags immersed themselves in the game.

In Bilecik, residents watched the match on a screen installed at Atatürk Parkı.

Governor Şefik Aygöl, Mayor Melek Mızrak Subaşı, and Police Chief Beyti Kalaycı joined citizens to watch the match together.

In Bozüyük district, Bozüyük Municipality set up a giant screen at Cumhuriyet Meydanı, distributing Turkish flags to spectators who filled the area. Supporters passionately backed the national team with applause and cheers throughout the match.