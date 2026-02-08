Juventus moved to secure one of their brightest young talents by extending Turkish midfielder Kenan Yıldız’s contract through June 2030, the club announced Saturday.

“Kenan embodies leadership, sacrifice and the constant pursuit of improvement. He is the personification of Juventus' values, and he carries them onto the pitch in every game he plays,” the club said in a statement announcing the extension.

The 20-year-old, since joining the Old Lady from Bayern Munich’s youth system in 2022, has rapidly risen from the club’s under-19 team to become a first-team regular and a symbol of the club’s next generation.

He scored on his senior debut against Frosinone in December 2023, later inherited Juventus’ iconic No. 10 jersey and last year became the youngest player to captain the team.

The German-born winger has delivered consistently since breaking into the senior squad. Across two and a half seasons, Yıldız has scored 25 goals and provided 19 assists in 115 appearances in all competitions.

This season, he has eight goals and five assists in Serie A, underlining his growing influence in the attack.

Kenan Yıldız (3rd L) poses with Juventus officials in Turin, Italy, Feb. 7, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Juventus emphasized the symbolic importance of the deal in a separate announcement, saying: “Kenan Yıldız's story with Juventus is continuing – the No. 10 has renewed his contract to keep him in bianconero until June 30, 2030."

Media reports in Italy suggested the new agreement makes Yıldız one of the highest-paid players in the squad, reflecting both his performances and the club’s determination to fend off interest from abroad.

Several European clubs had been monitoring his progress as Juventus worked to finalize the extension.

Yıldız, who represents Türkiye at the international level, expressed his attachment to the club after signing the new deal.

“I'm very happy to renew here, as this club is a family to me," he said. "I'm sure we'll do great things together. I love Juventus. I'm sure that I will always have the fans and my family behind me."

Last season, Yıldız scored nine goals in 31 matches across competitions and played a role in Juventus’ 2023-24 Italian Cup triumph, further cementing his status as a key contributor despite his age.