Two underperforming giants collide in Turin as Juventus host Manchester City on Wednesday in a high-stakes Champions League showdown.

Both teams, enduring underwhelming campaigns, are desperate to reignite their seasons.

City’s downward spiral

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens, reigning Premier League champions, find themselves in uncharted waters.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, U.K., Dec. 4, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

A catastrophic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord at the Etihad saw City blow a commanding three-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

This marked a continuation of their European woes, following a 4-1 drubbing by Sporting CP in Lisbon.

With just eight points in their group, City teeter on the brink of playoff elimination – a stark contrast to their dominance in past campaigns, where they topped their group for seven straight seasons.

Adding insult to injury, City’s defense has crumbled, conceding seven goals in their last two Champions League matches after starting the competition with three clean sheets.

Domestically, the rot has spread.

A 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend extended their winless streak to nine games across all competitions.

Rico Lewis’ equalizer salvaged a point but was overshadowed by his subsequent red card. Guardiola’s side heads to Italy desperate to avoid an unwanted club record: a six-match winless streak in European competition against Juventus.

Juventus: Draw specialists

Juventus, under Thiago Motta, are not faring much better.

After an unbeaten start in the Champions League with back-to-back wins, the Bianconeri have managed just two points from their last three matches.

A frustrating Serie A campaign sees them languishing seven points off the top, bogged down by an astonishing 19 draws since the year began.

Last weekend’s dramatic 2-2 comeback against Bologna epitomized Juve’s struggles.

Falling two goals behind, Teun Koopmeiners sparked the revival, and Samuel Mbangula’s 92nd-minute strike salvaged a point.

Despite their attacking inconsistency, Juventus boast Serie A’s best defense, with just 10 goals conceded and 10 clean sheets from 15 games.

Key battles and lineups

City’s squad remains battered by injuries.

Phil Foden, sidelined by bronchitis, could return, while defenders Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji join John Stones and Mateo Kovacic on the injury list.

Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term absentees.

Guardiola may lean on Matheus Nunes, who has been in scintillating form in Europe, contributing three assists in his last three outings.

Juventus welcome back Dusan Vlahovic, who returned from a thigh injury to start against Bologna.

Nicolo Savona has also regained fitness, while Thiago Motta is likely to persist with Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti at the back.

However, injuries to key players, including Weston McKennie, Nico Gonzalez, and ex-City defender Douglas Luiz, leave gaps in the squad.

History and stakes

The Turin giants have enjoyed dominance in this fixture, unbeaten in their last five matches against City in European competition.

Since their inaugural meeting in 1976, the Old Lady has won three and drawn two, a streak City will be desperate to end.

For Guardiola’s side, a victory is critical to keep their Champions League campaign alive and restore confidence.

For Juventus, it’s an opportunity to reclaim momentum in a season marred by mediocrity.