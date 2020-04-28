Broadcasters in 10 foreign territories have bought rights to air the upcoming South Korean football season, the K-League said, with major sports on hold around the world over the coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China, prompting professional sports to suspend or delay their seasons.
But the country appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" program, and its football season will start on May 8, shortly after baseball resumes on May 5, both behind closed doors.
It will be an oasis of live action in a world where sports fans have been starved of such content by the virus, with broadcasters resorting to repeats of matches from past years, while leagues face the prospect of paying rights-holders multimillion-dollar refunds.
As a result there is newfound interest among broadcasters who would not normally screen the likes of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors or Pohang Steelers.
"K-League can confirm that 10 overseas broadcasters have purchased broadcast rights for the upcoming 2020 season," it said in a statement issued Monday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.