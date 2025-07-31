With a Champions League qualifier looming, Fenerbahçe capped off their 2025 preseason preparations in style, edging Serie A side Lazio 1-0 Wednesday at a buzzing Chobani Stadium, thanks to a captain’s performance and winning strike from İrfan Can Kahveci.

The win marks a strong finish to José Mourinho’s summer training campaign as the Yellow Canaries now shift focus to their third qualifying round first-leg clash against Feyenoord on Aug. 6 in Rotterdam.

Kahveci delivers again

After a goalless first half, it was 30-year-old midfielder İrfan Can Kahveci who broke through in the 60th minute.

Latching onto a sharp assist from new signing Youssef En-Nesyri, Kahveci coolly slotted home his third goal of the preseason – a moment that sealed the win and capped a captain’s performance.

Fenerbahçe players celebrate Irfan Can Kahveci's (C) goal during a friendly match against Lazio at Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

He exited to loud applause in the 73rd minute, replaced by Cengiz Ünder.

Kahveci’s resurgence under Mourinho this summer, after previously featuring off the bench last season, signals a major role ahead for the veteran midfielder.

New faces, familiar impact

The match also marked Kadıköy debuts for summer signings Archie Brown and Jhon Duran.

Brown, the 21-year-old English left-back, continued his promising form after a solid Portugal training camp.

Duran, who had featured off the bench in previous friendlies, earned a starting nod but made way for En-Nesyri just before Kahveci’s goal.

Meanwhile, defender Jayden Oosterwolde returned to the pitch for the first time in nearly 10 months following ACL surgery, earning a starting spot and looking sharp throughout – a major boost for Fenerbahçe’s backline depth.

Skriniar spotted in the stands

Slovakia international Milan Skriniar, fresh off a half-season loan with the club, was seen watching from the stands as transfer talks for a permanent deal continue.

The 30-year-old center back landed in Istanbul earlier Wednesday and is expected to finalize negotiations in the coming days.

Modern upgrades, classic atmosphere

The evening also saw the debut of Chobani Stadium’s new high-definition scoreboards – part of the club’s ongoing stadium modernization project.

But it was the return of Fenerbahçe’s passionate fans, filling the ground for the first time in two months, that truly set the scene.

Chants echoed throughout the night, providing the energy for a convincing final preseason display.

All eyes on Rotterdam

With preparations complete, Fenerbahçe now face their first major test of the 2025–26 season.

They’ll head to the Netherlands next week to take on Feyenoord in a pivotal UEFA Champions League qualifier – with the return leg set for home turf.