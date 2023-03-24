Harry Kane had only mustered three goals for England when Wayne Rooney shattered Bobby Charlton's long-held record of 49 strikes in a Euro qualifier against Switzerland in 2015, sealing a 2-0 triumph in the process.

However, on Thursday against Italy, Kane netted his 54th goal for his country in 81 appearances to surpass Rooney in the record books.

Kane fired home a penalty shortly before half-time in Naples in England's 2-1 victory to become his country's all-time top scorer and obviously looks capable of adding many more.

Rooney, whose 53 goals came in 120 games, was one of the first to congratulate the England captain Kane.

"Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goal-scorer. I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goal-scorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry!", Rooney said on Twitter.

It was a special moment for Kane who had the chance to break the record in the World Cup quarterfinal against France but missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat in Qatar.

"I was on the pitch when Wayne broke the record. I know what it meant to him and I was so proud of him. I remember when I gave him the boot for breaking the record, he said he would be giving it back to me one day," Kane told Channel 4.

Kane, the 29-year-old Spurs legend, recently shattered Jimmy Greaves's benchmark of 266 goals for Tottenham, having rocketed past it to reach an astonishing 271 goals for the London club.

His strike rate for England is extraordinary and in 64 appearances under Gareth manager Southgate, he has bagged 49 goals.

Kane, who scored 79 seconds into his international debut in 2015, is scoring at the rate of one goal every 1.5 games for his country – a ratio only bettered by Greaves.

He has five England hattricks to the six of Greaves but Thursday's penalty was special.

"It means everything. I was so excited to put the England shirt on, get back out here and get the campaign started for next year's Euros. It had to be a penalty, and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment. Just a great night, we haven't won in Italy for so long. To score and win is so special," Kane said.