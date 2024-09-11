England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 100th senior international appearance in style, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over a struggling Finland team at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who was honored with a golden cap and dazzling golden boots before kickoff, broke through Finland’s staunch defense with a brilliant right-footed shot in the 57th minute.

On a rain-soaked London evening, it felt like a duel between Kane and Finland’s standout keeper Lukas Hradecky, who made several outstanding saves to deny the striker.

However, Kane beat Hradecky again in the 76th minute, sweeping in another right-footed effort to extend his England tally to a record 68 goals.

Kane, who also had a first-half header ruled out for offside, received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

England’s win was their second under interim manager Lee Carsley, following an away victory over Ireland on Saturday, and puts them joint top of their Nations League group with Greece.

As the debate continues over whether Carsley can become the full-time manager following Gareth Southgate’s resignation after Euro 2024, the statistics make a compelling argument that Kane is England’s greatest striker.

He became only the third player to score on his 100th England appearance, joining Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton, who each managed to score once.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker faced criticism during England's run to the Euro 2024 final, appearing heavy-legged and struggling to make an impact.

But he returned to form against an admittedly limited Finland side.

“It was a big night for me, really proud. I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong,” said Kane, who is the first England men’s team player to reach 100 caps since Rooney in 2014.

“I always back myself to score goals, and I am excited for the future.”

Carsley gave midfielder Angel Gomes his first senior England start and also brought in Manchester City full-back Rico Lewis for his second England start.

England dominated the first half but were frustrated by the Finns. Kane’s opening goal was disallowed for offside after he headed in Bukayo Saka’s cross.

The hosts suffered a scare moments later when Finnish forward Topi Keskinen capitalized on poor England defending but chose to shoot rather than pass to former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, sending his shot over the bar.

Finland rarely ventured out of their half and were indebted to Hradecky, who made a series of superb saves before eventually being beaten by Kane.

Kane’s first goal came after he stepped inside a challenge and smashed a sweetly struck drive that gave Hradecky no chance.

His second arrived following good work by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who picked out substitute Noni Madueke. The debutant played the ball to Kane, who finished quickly.

“What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals,” Carsley said. “Hopefully, it continues.”