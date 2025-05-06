Harry Kane says he feels “amazing” after finally securing his first career trophy at the age of 31 – a long-awaited milestone for one of football's elite strikers.

Despite appearing a bit worn out following Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga triumph on Sunday, Kane shared on Instagram Monday: "It just feels sweet to win the title and the first one of my career."

For years, Kane’s career was defined by near-misses – falling short in finals with Spurs, Bayern and England. For a player of his caliber, the lack of silverware was an undeniable anomaly.

His move to Bayern in 2023 seemed a strategic pursuit of trophies, especially given the club's dominance with 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles. However, his debut season coincided with Bayern's first trophyless campaign since 2012.

Kane was disappointed to be suspended from Bayern’s crucial game at Leipzig on Saturday, but he made sure to be on the touchline to celebrate as Bayern led 3-2 in stoppage time. However, Leipzig’s Yussef Poulsen scored in the dying seconds to level the game 3-3, leaving Bayern’s title win uncertain.

Yet, Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Sunday ended any doubts. With two rounds remaining, Bayern could no longer be caught, allowing Kane and his teammates to finally belt out "We Are The Champions" and "Sweet Caroline," among other songs, as champagne flowed in a Munich restaurant.

"What a night last night. What a celebration with the players, with the staff," Kane said as he arrived for Monday's training session. "I’m sure everyone’s feeling it a little bit this morning."

Bayern will officially lift the trophy after their next game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, where the customary beer showers and celebrations will commence.

Kane’s quest for a title began in 2015 when Tottenham faced Chelsea in the English League Cup final, but they lost 2-0. Tottenham suffered another League Cup final defeat in 2021 to Manchester City. Kane also lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019 and finished as Premier League runner-up with Tottenham in 2017.

As England captain, Kane suffered heartbreak in the European Championship final, losing to Italy in 2020, and again last year when Spain triumphed 2-1 in the 2024 final.

"It’s been a long time coming,” Kane said of his first trophy. “I appreciate all the support as always, it never goes unnoticed, and I can’t wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks.”

Though Bayern was eliminated from the Champions League and the German Cup this season, Kane will have another shot at a title when Bayern competes in FIFA's new Club World Cup tournament in the United States starting June 14.

"As always, we look forward to the next one, and we go again to try and get number two," he said.