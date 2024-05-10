Bayern Munich's gunman and one of English football's most prolific goal scorers, Harry Kane, has yet to achieve success in winning major trophies despite consistently impressive individual performances each season.

Having risen through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane endured years without silverware before transferring to Bayern Munich, known as Germany's "cup monster."

However, even in his 14th professional season, Kane's thirst for trophies remains unquenched.

Joining the Bavarians at the start of the season, Kane's hopes for silverware were dashed as the Bundesliga outfit bowed out of all four competitions they participated in.

They suffered a defeat against Leipzig in the German Super Cup at the beginning of the season, followed by an elimination by Saarbrucken, a third-division team, in the second round of the German Cup.

In the Bundesliga, with two weeks remaining, Bayern Munich fell short, finishing 15 points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who clinched the championship.

The club's Champions League campaign also ended in disappointment, with Bayern Munich being knocked out in the semifinals by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite being the most successful team in German football, Bayern Munich will finish a season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Despite winning at least one trophy every season since 2012, the season Kane joined the team proved to be an exception.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Kane showcased a stellar individual performance, scoring 44 goals in 45 matches.

Kane began his career at Tottenham in 2004, signing a professional contract in 2010.

With 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham, the star player solidified his place among the most effective strikers in football.

Despite his impressive performances, Kane could not change the unfortunate streak of Tottenham, who have not won a major trophy since the 2008 English League Cup.

Dubbed as England's "goal machine," Kane also failed to clinch a trophy during his loan spells at Leyton Orient, Milwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City in the early stages of his career.

While at Tottenham, Kane lost three cup finals: to Chelsea in the 2014-2015 season and to Manchester City in the 2020-2021 season in the English League Cup final.

The team also lost to Liverpool in the 2018-2019 Champions League final and finished as runners-up in the Premier League in the 2016-2017 season.

As England's top goal scorer, Kane also faced trophy droughts with the national team.

Despite reaching the final of the 2020 European Championship, England lost to Italy.

In the 2018-2019 season, the team finished third in the UEFA Nations League.

This season, as the top scorer in the Bundesliga, Kane is counting down to potentially claim his sixth goal-scoring title.

Having won the Premier League's top scorer title in the 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2020-2021 seasons, Kane also emerged as the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers.

Kane is currently the closest contender to break Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record.

Lewandowski secured the title of the Bundesliga's all-time top scorer in a single season in the 2020-2021 season, scoring 41 goals in 29 matches, surpassing Gerd Muller's 40-goal record from the 1971-1972 season, which had stood for nearly 50 years.

With just five more goals needed in the last two weeks of the season, Kane could share Lewandowski's 41-goal record.