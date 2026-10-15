Fenerbahçe manager Ismail Kartal apologized to the club’s supporters after his team suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, admitting that costly passing errors proved decisive in a performance he described as a major lesson for everyone involved.

“We apologize to our club and our supporters for the scoreline and the result,” Kartal said after the match. “At this level, we should not be making so many passing mistakes.”

Fenerbahçe endured a disastrous night at Villa Park, conceding three goals in the first half before Aston Villa struck three more after the break to inflict the Turkish side’s heaviest defeat of the season. The result also prompted angry supporters to call for Kartal’s resignation.

Kartal said the margin of defeat did not reflect what he believed the match should have produced but acknowledged that mistakes at the highest level of European football carry severe consequences.

“We are competing at the highest level of football. At this level, you cannot afford to make so many simple passing mistakes and lose possession,” he said. “When you make those mistakes, you are punished very quickly. Unfortunately, that is what happened tonight.”

The Fenerbahçe manager added that he, his coaching staff and the players had important lessons to learn from the defeat.

“This was a big lesson for all of us,” Kartal said. “There is not much more to say. This is not an acceptable result for the Fenerbahçe community.”

With a crucial Turkish Süper Lig match against Alanyaspor approaching in two or three days, Kartal urged his team to put the European disappointment behind them and refocus on domestic competition.

“We have a very important league match coming up, and we have to think about that,” he said. “We need to put this result aside as quickly as possible and prepare together for the Alanyaspor game.”

Costly errors condemn Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe struggled to settle into the game, spending much of the opening 15 minutes pinned inside their own half as Aston Villa pressed aggressively and forced mistakes.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute through Manzambi before Jackson struck twice, in the 31st and 39th minutes, to give Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 halftime advantage.

Fenerbahçe showed greater attacking intent after the break, spending more time in the opposition half and creating opportunities to respond. Oğuz Aydın, one of the Turkish side’s brighter performers in the first half, came close to scoring in the 34th minute, but his effort struck the crossbar and went over.

Aston Villa extended its lead in the 68th minute when Barkley converted a penalty before scoring again four minutes later to make it 5-0. Abraham completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Fenerbahçe midfielder Ismail Yüksek endured a particularly difficult evening, with his first-half turnovers contributing to two of the hosts’ opening three goals. He also conceded the penalty that led to Aston Villa’s fourth goal.

Kartal responded to the fourth goal with three substitutions around the 70th minute, bringing on Nene for Greenwood, Lukaku for Muric and Bartuğ Elmaz for Yüksek.

Supporters turn on Kartal

As the scoreline worsened, Fenerbahçe supporters made their frustration clear. In the 78th minute, sections of the traveling support called for Kartal to resign, adding pressure on the manager after the club’s heaviest defeat of the campaign.

The loss was also Fenerbahçe’s first match of the season in which they conceded more than two goals.

Before visiting Villa Park for their 15th competitive game, the Turkish side had played seven league matches and seven in the Champions League, including qualifying rounds, without conceding more than twice in a single match.

The result brought back painful memories of November 2023, when Fenerbahçe lost 6-1 away to Danish side Nordsjaelland in the UEFA Europa Conference League under Kartal.

Aston Villa extend their dominance

The defeat continued Fenerbahçe’s miserable record against Aston Villa. The clubs have now met four times in European competition, and the Turkish side have lost every encounter without scoring.

Aston Villa won both legs of their UEFA Cup meeting in September 1977, recording a 4-0 home victory before claiming a 2-0 win in Istanbul. The English club also secured a 1-0 victory in Kadıköy during last season’s UEFA Europa League campaign.