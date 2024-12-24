Kasımpaşa's rising star, Yasin Özcan, is set to make the leap to the Premier League, securing a move to Aston Villa for 8 million euros ($8 million).

The 18-year-old defender, who has been a hot topic of transfer rumors linking him to Turkish giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, will leave Kasımpaşa during the winter transfer window.

Özcan, a standout talent for both Kasımpaşa and the Turkish national team, is expected to head to England in the first week of January.

There, he will undergo a medical check-up before finalizing his move to the Premier League club.

The deal marks a significant step in Özcan's career as he transitions from the Süper Lig to one of the most competitive leagues in the world.