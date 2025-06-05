For Kenan Yıldız's FIFA World Cup wearing the Turkish Crescent-Stars jersey is not just a dream; it is the dream.

The 19-year-old Juventus forward, already regarded as one of Turkish football’s brightest prospects, spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA) while training in the United States ahead of upcoming friendlies against co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. and Mexico. “We’ll give our best in both matches,” said Kenan. “These are strong teams preparing to host the biggest tournament in football, and we aim to deliver a strong performance and win.”

As the national team gears up for the September European Championship qualifiers against Spain, Georgia and Bulgaria, Kenan stressed the importance of consistency and preparation.

“We’ll approach all three matches with the same mentality,” he said. “Spain are the reigning European champions – playing them will be tough. But in Konya, with our fans behind us, we want to show our strength. Georgia and Bulgaria won’t be easy either, but we’ll go out there to win.”

When asked if he believes Türkiye can top the group ahead of Spain, Kenan’s answer was rooted in quiet confidence. “We’re a team capable of beating anyone,” he said. “I don’t want to predict wins or losses, but I deeply believe in hard work. With the right effort, we can take on any opponent. The World Cup is the ultimate dream. It’s the biggest stage a footballer can reach, and I hope we qualify.”

Kenan made no secret of his pride in choosing to represent Türkiye at the international level. “Türkiye was always close to my heart,” he said. “Since childhood, they’ve supported me. My early coaches, like Soykan Başar, guided me, and that made the decision easy.”

His most emotional moment with the national team came against his birth country. “Scoring against Germany was unforgettable,” Kenan recalled. “It felt like a turning point in my career. That match was one of the most beautiful moments of my life.”

During EURO 2024 in Germany, Kenan and the Turkish side made an impressive run to the quarterfinals. “I gave everything I had,” he said. “The peak moment for me was after the Austria match – those emotions, the connection with our fans. That night will always stay with me.”

Though their campaign ended just shy of the semifinals, Kenan believes the team had the potential to go further. “We all believed we could make it,” he said. “The match was in our hands, but things happened fast, we conceded two goals and were knocked out. We felt the fans’ pain – watching them cry after giving us so much support was heartbreaking. Still, that journey, those shared emotions, especially after the first win, were unforgettable.”

Under the guidance of head coach Vincenzo Montella, Kenan sees a new level of growth. “I can’t compare to past setups, but Montella is amazing – both as a person and a coach,” he said. “He brings energy, belief, and he was one of the first to give me a real chance. Working with him is a joy.”

At club level, Kenan recently helped Juventus secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the Serie A season. “Playing in the Champions League has always been my dream,” he said. “That anthem, that stage – it’s magic. I played in it last year, and hearing that music again still gives me goosebumps.”

Now wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt once worn by Juventus legends like Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero, Kenan feels the weight – and the honor. “It’s an incredible feeling,” he said. “It’s a historic number, and I want to live up to it through hard work.”

As Juventus eyes the FIFA Club World Cup, Kenan is determined to play a key role. “We want to go as far as possible,” he said.

Though he hasn’t picked a Ballon d’Or favorite, he acknowledges the motivation it brings. “Every footballer dreams of that award,” he said. “Irfan Can joked about my phone wallpaper being the Ballon d’Or – it’s true. It’s a reminder to always push harder.”

On the prospect of facing Galatasaray in the Champions League, Kenan keeps it professional. “I’d like to play against all strong teams. The opponent doesn’t matter to me.”

After PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Inter in the recent Champions League final, Kenan has yet to reach out to Turkish teammate Hakan Çalhanoğlu. “After a loss like that, I know how it feels. I’d rather give space. Still, reaching two finals in three years is a massive achievement.”

Though born in Germany, Kenan’s roots stretch into Türkiye. “My father is from Afyon,” he shared. “I visited twice when I was young. My family lives in Denizli now, so I go there when I return to Türkiye.”

He wrapped up the conversation with a heartfelt wish: “I wish everyone a happy holiday.”