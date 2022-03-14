Galatasaray's wunderkind Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who made global headlines recently with his performance against Barcelona, scored twice to inspire the Lions to a 2-1 derby win over Beşiktaş Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Beşiktaş missed a chance to score the opening when Omar Elabdellaoui kept the ball off the goal line in the 14th minute.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Aktürkoğlu in the 22nd minute at Istanbul's NEF stadium.

The Lions made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute as Aktürkoğlu powered a header into Beşiktaş' net with an assist by Mostafa Mohamed.

In the 85th minute, Beşiktaş narrowed the gap to one thanks to Rıdvan Yilmaz's close-range finish.

With the win, Galatasaray climbed to 11th place with 38 points in the standings while Besiktas remained in the number eight spot with 45 points.