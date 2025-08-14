Fenerbahçe are on the verge of a summer blockbuster as Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu prepares to leave Benfica and make a triumphant return to the Süper Lig.

The 26-year-old, renowned for his agility, sharp vision, and ability to slice through defenses, could immediately transform Fenerbahçe’s attack as the club looks to challenge domestically and in Europe during the 2025-26 season.

Aktürkoğlu first rose to prominence with Galatasaray, where his flair and goal-scoring prowess made him a fan favorite and key contributor to the club’s recent title campaigns.

In 2024, Benfica secured his services for 12 million euros ( $14 million) on a deal running until 2029.

During his time in Portugal, the winger featured in 59 matches, netting 18 goals and providing 16 assists, proving his ability to perform in a competitive European environment.

Yet despite his impact, reports suggest Aktürkoğlu fell out of favor with Benfica’s coaching staff, fueling his desire to return home.

Negotiations with Fenerbahçe are reportedly in the final stages.

Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano confirmed that personal terms have already been agreed, with the Turkish international set to sign a four-year contract reportedly worth 5 million euros per year – a significant bump from his Benfica salary.

Benfica are seeking a transfer fee in the region of 25 million euros, combining 22 million euros upfront with 3 million euros in performance-based bonuses, a tidy profit on their initial outlay just a year ago.

Fenerbahçe’s commitment to securing the winger is evident.

Reports indicate the club is prepared to send a private plane to Lisbon to expedite Aktürkoğlu’s arrival in Istanbul.

His arrival is expected to inject pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability into the Yellow Canaries’ attack, offering manager Jose Mourinho a versatile weapon on the left flank.

Adding to the intrigue, Mourinho is reportedly excited about integrating Aktürkoğlu into the squad, signaling high expectations for the upcoming season.

The transfer carries symbolic weight as well.

Aktürkoğlu’s switch from Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe’s fiercest rival, has already ignited discussions among fans.

On social media, some Galatasaray supporters lamented that he had “lost his identity,” while others framed the move as a pragmatic career decision, especially considering his reported issues at Benfica and the chance to play under a high-profile manager.

The potential deal is not without hurdles.

Benfica’s Champions League commitments, including the possibility of facing Fenerbahçe, delayed negotiations.

Portuguese media reported that Benfica president Rui Costa initially hesitated to finalize the deal before playoff squads were confirmed.

With coach Bruno Lage’s approval and potential replacements like Manchester United’s Antony identified, the path was cleared for Aktürkoğlu’s departure.

Insider Suat Umurhan suggested the winger could arrive in Istanbul as early as Wednesday, if no complications arise – a timeline in line with Fenerbahçe’s urgent integration plans ahead of key fixtures.

Aktürkoğlu’s move also underscores his high market value.

Prior to Fenerbahçe’s negotiations, European clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, and Real Sociedad expressed interest.

Beşiktaş explored a potential move but balked at Benfica’s asking price. Social media chatter suggested that a return to Galatasaray was briefly considered but ultimately impossible due to strained relations following his departure.