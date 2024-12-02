At just 11 years old, Kerem Demez has earned the nickname "Amputee Arda Güler" from teammates and friends, a tribute to his exceptional football skills despite the challenges he faces.

Born with a disability in his right leg due to a condition during his mother's pregnancy, Demez spent the first eight years of his life with his leg as it was.

But his love for football led him to make a life-altering decision at the age of eight – to have his right leg amputated to pursue his dreams.

"I couldn't play football properly with my disabled leg," Demez said. "It was always in the way."

His decision to undergo surgery was not easy, but it opened a new chapter for him. Demez's raw talent was spotted last year by the Ankara Amputee Football Club, where he now shines.

Demez's admiration for Real Madrid's Turkish sensation Arda Güler is evident.

His room is adorned with posters of his idol, and he dreams of one day meeting him in person.

"Arda Güler is an amazing player," Demez says with excitement. "He plays for one of the best teams in the world. Just like Arda looked up to Alex De Souza, I look up to him. I work hard to be like him."

Despite his challenges, Demez's resilience is unwavering.

Every day, he travels to school by bus and, after classes, heads to football training.

His dream is clear: to become a successful footballer, like his idol, and to one day wear the national team jersey. "If I meet Arda Güler, I'll ask him how he became so good and how it feels to play for Real Madrid."

Demez's father, Yusuf Demez proudly described his son's determination.

"Kerem was always energetic as a child. When he was eight, he came to me and said he wanted his right leg amputated. We consulted with doctors, and after the surgery, he started a new life," says Yusuf. "Kerem is very special to me. I make sure to spend time with him, bring him to his training sessions, and support him every step of the way. His love for football is immense, and he has a deep admiration for Arda Güler. His room is filled with Arda's pictures. I hope one day Kerem gets to meet him. If God wills, he wants to serve our country, just like Arda, playing for the national team," he said.