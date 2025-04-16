Fenerbahçe may soon welcome back a fan favorite.

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who once commanded the Yellow Canaries’ backline, is now on the radar for a dramatic return after Bayern Munich decided to part ways with the 28-year-old this summer.

After just one turbulent season in Germany, Bayern have informed Kim he’s no longer in their plans.

The Bundesliga giants are open to offers, and Fenerbahçe are preparing an official loan bid in the coming days.

The Turkish club sees him as a central figure in its defensive overhaul, with Alexander Djiku and Rodrigo Becao likely headed for the exit.

Kim’s return would anchor a new-look backline alongside Milan Skriniar and Diego Carlos – part of a defensive trio Fenerbahçe are eyeing for next season’s campaign.

From fan favorite to flop

Kim first joined Fenerbahçe in 2021 from Beijing Guoan for 3 million euros ($3.4 million) at the urging of then-manager Vitor Pereira.

In just one season, his commanding performances won hearts in Istanbul and earned him a 19 million euros transfer to Napoli, where he helped deliver a historic Serie A title.

That triumph paved the way to a 50 million euro move to Bayern in 2023, but the step up proved too steep.

Kim struggled with costly mistakes – six of which directly led to goals in Europe’s top leagues and the Champions League – putting him atop the unwanted leaderboard for defensive errors.

The final straw came in the recent Dortmund clash, where a positional lapse led to a goal and saw him subbed off. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl didn’t mince words: “Kim lost sight of his man. It was a clear error.”

Wolves in the Hunt, But Istanbul Beckons

While former coach Pereira is now at Wolves and reportedly eager to reunite with his former pupil, Fenerbahçe may hold the upper hand.

The club is closely monitoring Bayern’s stance and believes a Champions League qualification could tip the scales in their favor.

Fenerbahçe fans still chant his name.

For a defender who once reigned supreme at Şükrü Saracoğlu, a homecoming might be more than just sentiment – it could be the solution to their defensive woes.