King Charles III led tributes to England’s trailblazing Lionesses after they clinched the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad kept their cool under immense pressure, with Chloe Kelly converting the decisive spot kick after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two crucial saves to seal the triumph.

Alessia Russo had earlier reignited England’s hopes of defending their crown with a second-half equalizer, canceling out Mariona Caldentey’s 25th-minute opener for Spain.

Kelly’s winning penalty ignited wild celebrations across the nation, as the Prince of Wales and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cheered from the stands at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

Prince William celebrated with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, before congratulating England’s players on the pitch.

England’s 3-1 shootout victory avenged their 2023 Women’s World Cup final loss to Spain in Australia.

England's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final match against Spain, Basel, Switzerland, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo)

King Charles praised Wiegman’s team for their cathartic win and quickly set their next target, urging them to win the World Cup in 2027.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025,” the king wrote on social media.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home.’

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!”

Starmer congratulated the Lionesses on making history by winning a second consecutive European title.

The Lionesses are the first senior English national football team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

"You’ve made the nation proud"

England’s men won the 1966 World Cup at home, and the Lionesses claimed the Women’s Euro title at Wembley in 2022.

“Champions! Congratulations, Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama,” Starmer posted on X.

“You dug deep when it mattered most, and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

While Kelly and her teammates secured the silverware in Switzerland, fans back home packed street parties, pubs and bars, roaring their support.

Supporters watching on big screens at Boxpark Croydon in south London erupted in joy when Kelly scored her penalty. Ecstatic fans danced on benches, waved England flags and hurled drinks into the air in celebration.

Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said a victory parade in London on Tuesday would allow fans to celebrate with the team.

“Our history-making Lionesses are champions of Europe for the second successive time, and have become the first England senior team in history to win a tournament overseas,” he said.

“We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement.

“They have all worked unbelievably hard, and we know the nation shares our pride. The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players and be part of history.

“We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories.”