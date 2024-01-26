Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed on Friday that he will depart the club at the end of the season, citing a depletion of energy.

Since assuming control at Anfield in 2015, Klopp has elevated Liverpool into a European football powerhouse, securing their first league title in 30 years in 2020 and winning the Champions League in 2019.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and the 56-year-old will be hoping to go out on a high by winning the title again.

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time," Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool's website.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

"I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp said he had decided in November when discussions with the club about potential signings for next season began.

After years of battling with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and reaching the later stages of the Champions League, Liverpool struggled to match their usual standards under Klopp in 2022/23.

They finished fifth in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 after being thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield.

But Klopp said it was vital for him not to leave on that sour note as a rejuvenated squad is in contention for four trophies in what remains of his reign.

Liverpool reached the League Cup final on Wednesday and will face Chelsea in the final next month.

The Reds play Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and are into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Reflecting on the impact he has had at Liverpool, Klopp said: "For me, it was super, super, super-important that I can help bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about.

"When I realized pretty early that happened, it's a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters, and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again, and that was the outcome. It is not what I want to do; it is just what I think is 100% right."

Klopp's backroom staff will also leave at the end of the season, with assistant Pep Lijnders keen to pursue his own managerial career.

The U.S.-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who own Liverpool, paid tribute to Klopp and said work will begin immediately on looking for his successor.

"I would like to state our profound appreciation for Jurgen," said FSG President Mike Gordon.

"It goes without saying that we will be hugely saddened to lose not just a manager of such caliber but a person and leader for whom we have enormous respect, gratitude, and affection.

"At the same time, we fully respect his wishes and the reasons why he has decided the current season will be his last at Liverpool."

Under his stewardship, Liverpool have lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Klopp has spoken in the past about his desire to manage the German national team.