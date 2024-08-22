Bayern Munich launch their Bundesliga season at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, with all eyes on new coach Vincent Kompany as he aims to lead the club back to the pinnacle of German football.

The Bavarians, Germany’s record champions and wealthiest club, were overshadowed last season by Bayer Leverkusen, who completed an unbeaten domestic league and cup double.

Former Belgium international Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, has been working to restore order within the Bayern ranks and instill confidence among his players.

"Last year they had the same quality in the team, but communication between the coach and players was not perfect," former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaus told an international media roundtable earlier this week.

"Bayern means 'we are a family,' and this we have to live by day after day. Kompany is the coach who can bring that atmosphere back to the team."

Bayern spent around 100 million euros ($111 million) to sign winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

They also acquired defender Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart to strengthen a backline that leaked goals during last season's trophy-less run.

"I have a positive feeling regarding this team, which seems inspired and ready to attack once more," said Bayern sports director Max Eberl.

But Leverkusen, who have largely kept their squad intact and retained coach Xabi Alonso, will not simply roll over.

Their never-say-die attitude was evident again on Saturday when they scored a late equalizer in the German Supercup against VfB Stuttgart before winning the title on penalties.

"They have less pressure in Leverkusen than Munich this season," said Matthaus. "Leverkusen don't have to win. Bayern, after their last two seasons, not only have to win but also have to perform well. That is pressure."

Leverkusen officially open the Bundesliga season with Friday's game at Borussia Monchengladbach.

For last season's surprise runners-up VfB Stuttgart, it will likely be a tougher ride than their previous campaign, having lost Ito to Bayern and top scorer Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton to Borussia Dortmund.

The arrivals of Germany internationals Anton, Pascal Gross, and Maximilian Beier could restore Dortmund's credentials as title contenders, though they will have to hope Guirassy fills the gap left by Niclas Fullkrug following his departure to West Ham United.