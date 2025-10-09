Konya’s Selçuklu district has unveiled a state-of-the-art indoor sports hall and artificial turf field at Konya Sports High School, a facility dedicated to the memory of the late Turkish footballer Ahmet Çalık.

The inauguration ceremony highlighted both Çalık’s athletic achievements and his enduring legacy as a role model for young athletes.

Selçuklu Mayor Ahmet Pekyatırmacı described the project as a “proud investment in sports,” noting that Çalık’s name will live on through the athletes who train there.

“Ahmet Çalık won our hearts with his humility, diligence and sportsmanship,” Pekyatırmacı said. “His name will be carried forward in this facility and in the next generation of young sports talent.”

The Ahmet Çalık Indoor Sports Hall and Artificial Turf Field spans nearly 10,000 square meters and represents one of the most modern sporting facilities in the region.

An aerial view of the Konya Sports High School, Konya, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2025. (IHA Photo)

The indoor hall includes specialized training areas and a main arena built to handball dimensions, complete with a 176-seat tribune, changing rooms, teacher offices and social spaces.

Adjacent to the hall, the 24-by-44-meter artificial turf field provides additional training opportunities for a variety of sports. The total investment for the project reached TL 96.36 million ($2,309,429).

Erkan Tarhan, Çalık’s uncle, expressed a mix of pride and sorrow, thanking the officials for ensuring his nephew’s legacy will endure.

The opening ceremony was attended by Konya Governor İbrahim Akın, Konya Metropolitan Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay, Çalık’s brother Fatih Emir Çalık, cousin Bülent Eskioğlu, the provincial director of education Murat Yiğit, school administrators, teachers and students.

Guests cut the tape during the unveiling of the Ahmet Çalık Indoor Sports Hall and Artificial Turf Field at the Konya Sports High School, Konya, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Ahmet Çalık tragically passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, in a car accident while returning from Konya to Ankara.

His vehicle lost control on the Ankara-Niğde highway near Gölbaşı Hacılar, overturning in a roadside ditch.

The new sports complex now stands as a lasting tribute to Çalık’s excellence on the field, his character and the inspiration he continues to provide for future generations