Trabzonspor fans went home with heavy hearts again as the defending champions were on the receiving end of yet another setback from Sunday's 13th week of Spor Toto Süper Lig encounter against 8th-placed Konyaspor.

The Bordeaux-Blue, Black Sea storm came from a home victory against Ferencvaros in the Europa League but unfortunately, they could not emulate the same mojo in the local league.

Trabzonspor's coach Abdullah Avcı, commented, "It is sad for us that we came from winning 2-0 to be held 2-2. I think it was very important to win.”

Avcı believes that everything went as planned until the first 45 minutes of the game. His side maintained accurate passes and pressured the visitor but only until the 45th minute.

He also admitted the first goal Trabzonspor conceded was due to individual and positional mistakes his team made at the end of added time.

Konyaspor traveled to Trabzon psychologically strong with a competing mentality and was able to exert pressure and calm the famous Black Sea Storm which dented the home team's confidence.

Trabzonspor picked injuries and knocks during the match. Avcı did not give updates as the extent of the setback was yet to be determined.

Bartra, who was hit on the head after the match ended, was taken to hospital. It was confirmed that the player's health checks were made and his condition was nothing serious.