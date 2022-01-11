Ahmet Çalık, a defender for the Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor, was killed in a car accident on Tuesday.
"We are in deep sorrow to have lost our player Ahmet Çalık who earned our fans' and city's love since the first day he arrived at Konyaspor," the club wrote on Twitter.
The 28-year-old defender was killed after he reportedly lost control of his car near Gölbaşı, in the capital Ankara.
He was driving eastbound toward the city of Niğde, Anadolu Agency reported.
Images on local media showed the heavily damaged car on the side of the road.
Çalik moved from Galatasaray to Konyaspor in 2020. He also played for the Turkish national team. His last game in the national colors was in 2017 against Moldova.
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Galatasaray and other top division clubs along with Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoğlu expressed their condolences.
