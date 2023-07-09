In a candid interview with France Football magazine, French forward Kylian Mbappe characterized his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as a "divisive team."

This revelation comes amid a contract dispute between the player and the reigning French Ligue 1 champions.

Tensions between Mbappe and PSG escalated last month when the young forward declared his intention not to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

Such a move would enable Mbappe to depart for free in June 2024, leaving PSG unable to recoup any of the substantial 180 million euros ($197 million) they initially invested in acquiring him.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly stated that they will only allow Mbappe to leave with a transfer fee.

Mbappe, who has consistently been Ligue 1's top scorer over the past five seasons, has been heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid.

In his interview, he cryptically stated, "I think that playing for PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club," without further elaborating on his sentiment.

When contacted for comment, PSG representatives have yet to respond to Reuters.

While PSG has been highly successful domestically, clinching nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles, Mbappe's frustrations lie with the team's performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite significant investments in their squad, PSG has yet to claim the prestigious European trophy.

This year, PSG faltered in the last 16 stages of the Champions League, succumbing to Bayern Munich without managing to score over both legs.

Mbappe himself was sidelined due to an injury during the first leg and expressed a sense of helplessness regarding the team's performance in the second leg.

Reflecting on his contributions, Mbappe asserted, "I was the most decisive player during the group stage."

However, he found himself unable to pinpoint what PSG was lacking, alluding to a "glass ceiling" that the club has encountered in European competition.

Mbappe concluded by shifting the responsibility to the decision-makers within the club, stating, "We did our best, end of story. It is important to speak to the individuals who shape the team, who structure the squad, and who build this club."