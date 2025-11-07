Nick Kyrgios is feeling something he hasn’t in years – optimism.

After battling relentless knee and wrist injuries that all but erased him from the tennis map, the mercurial Australian says his body has made a “miraculous” turnaround, giving him hope of a Grand Slam return at January’s Australian Open.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist – now ranked No. 652 after playing just six matches in three years – admitted he was close to giving up earlier this season.

But after what he describes as a stunning improvement in his right knee, Kyrgios insists he’s ready to test himself again on the big stage.

“I don’t know whether to call it a miracle or not, but my knee feels like it’s gotten younger by a couple of years,” Kyrgios told Australian Associated Press (AP). “It’s not swelling. It’s not sore after training. I have a new lease on life on court.”

The 30-year-old said he’s been pain-free for the first time in years, crediting weeks of rehabilitation and strength work with his physiotherapist and masseuse. “Something’s changed,” he said. “I can finally move and push without fear. Physically, I’m in a really good space.”

Kyrgios will ease back through a string of exhibition matches – first facing American Ben Shelton at the Atlanta Cup on Dec. 6, then Tommy Paul at Madison Square Garden two days later.

The highlight will be his Dec. 28 showdown in Dubai against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a made-for-TV “Battle of the Sexes” spectacle.

“I’m representing all the guys”

While he’s confident about his form, Kyrgios admits the pressure will be intense when he meets Sabalenka – a nod to Billie Jean King’s iconic 1973 match against Bobby Riggs.

“I was in Hong Kong recently and some of the male players were like, ‘You’re representing all of us,’” Kyrgios said, laughing. “So here I am in the firing line again.”

He said he respects Sabalenka deeply, calling her “one of the greatest women’s players ever” and predicting she’ll win “multiple more Grand Slams.” But in true Kyrgios fashion, he couldn’t resist a spark of bravado.

“I’m going to show the world that as good as she is, she’s got weaknesses,” he said.

To balance the contest, Kyrgios will compete on a court roughly 10% smaller than Sabalenka’s side, limiting his space to fire winners.

Still, the Aussie is relishing the challenge – and the spotlight that comes with it.

“I know most of the crowd will be on her side,” he said. “That’s fine. I’ve never shied away from pressure or heat.”

Eyes on Melbourne

If his body holds up through December, Kyrgios hopes to earn a wildcard to the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12 at Melbourne Park.

It would mark his first Grand Slam appearance since 2022 and his first professional match since the second round of the Miami Open in March 2023.

Kyrgios – one of only 16 players ever to beat all members of tennis’ “Big Four” – said he feels rejuvenated and ready to compete again.

“There have only been a handful of guys who’ve beaten Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray,” he said. “I’m confident, but I also know Aryna’s dangerous. I’ll give her full respect.”

Despite his current low ranking, the former world No. 13 believes his comeback could reignite one of tennis’s most unpredictable and magnetic careers.

“If I can get through these matches healthy,” he said, “I’ll be ready to go. I feel good about it.”