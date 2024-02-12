In another lackluster 3-3 draw against La Liga strugglers Granada, Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal once again proved his prowess, salvaging a crucial point for his team.

Yamal, who had already made history as the youngest scorer in the competition against the same opponent earlier in the season, showcased his talent once more by netting his second goal of the game with just 10 minutes remaining.

His timely strike dashed Granada's hopes of securing their first away victory of the campaign.

The 16-year-old sensation had initially opened the scoring in the first half, but Granada quickly responded, with Ricard Sanchez finding the back of the net just before halftime. Facundo Pellistri then put Granada ahead 2-1 at the hour mark, only for Robert Lewandowski to equalize moments later.

A third goal in the space of six minutes from Ignasi Miquel restored Granada’s lead as they belied their lowly place in the table, only for Yamal to have the last word with a brilliant solo effort.

Yamal had come close to setting up Lewandowski for the opening goal before breaking the deadlock himself seconds later, volleying home at the far post from Joao Cancelo’s cross.

Myrto Uzuni attempted to get Granada back on level terms in spectacular fashion but failed to make contact with an overhead kick after 18 minutes, while Oscar Melendo’s follow-up shot was blocked.

The home side looked certain to regain their lead shortly before the interval when İlkay Gündoğan squared for Lewandowski with the goal seemingly at his mercy, but the 35-year-old’s shot was brilliantly cleared off the line by Martin Hongla.

And Granada made the most of that reprieve in the 43rd minute when Pellistri drove to the byline before pulling the ball back for Sanchez to drill a first-time finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona coach Xavi had used his pre-match news conference to herald the "great news" that Ter Stegen was fit to play for the first time since November following back surgery, but the Germany international will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post.

Pellistri and Sanchez continued to cause problems for Barca in the second half, and it was no surprise that the former gave his side the lead on the hour mark.