Galatasaray’s hopes of a dramatic Champions League comeback were crushed at Anfield on Wednesday, and the night turned worse as two of the club’s key attackers suffered serious injuries during a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, leaving the Turkish champions out of Europe with a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Noa Lang, the 26-year-old Netherlands international, will undergo surgery on his right thumb after a freak collision with advertising hoardings in the 75th minute.

Lang had come on at halftime for striker Victor Osimhen and was chasing a loose ball near the Anfield Road end when he tangled with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and stumbled backward into the boards.

The midfielder immediately clutched his hand as blood poured from a deep cut, collapsing in visible agony.

Medical staff rushed to treat him on the pitch before he was stretchered off and transported to a Liverpool hospital.

Galatasaray confirmed Thursday that surgery will be performed with the club’s medical team present, with recovery expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Earlier in the match, Osimhen, on loan from Napoli and one of Galatasaray’s most potent goal threats, suffered a fracture to his right forearm during an aerial duel with Ibrahima Konate.

The Nigerian forward attempted to continue briefly with a bandage but was substituted at halftime. The club’s medical update confirmed a fracture to the ulna and said a decision on whether surgery is required will follow further evaluations.

The injuries compounded a night of disappointment for Galatasaray, who had taken a 1-0 advantage in the first leg in Istanbul through an early goal from Mario Lemina.

Liverpool, however, turned the tie on its head with a ruthless second-leg display.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the 25th minute, followed by second-half strikes from Hugo Ekitike (51st), Ryan Gravenberch (53rd), and Mohamed Salah (62nd), the latter marking his 50th goal in the Champions League.

The comprehensive win sent Liverpool into the quarterfinals to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The timing of the injuries was particularly cruel for Galatasaray. Osimhen’s early departure deprived the team of its main offensive anchor, while Lang’s late exit removed their creative spark.

Coach Okan Buruk described Lang’s injury as “very serious” and stressed that the team would prioritize player safety amid the intense European fixture.

Galatasaray's Noa Lang receives medical attention after cutting his thumb during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Liverpool at Anfield, Liverpool, U.K., March 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The incidents also drew renewed attention to pitchside advertising boards.

Lang’s collision highlighted potential safety risks, though UEFA has not indicated any immediate changes.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray now faces the challenge of regrouping for the Süper Lig, where both Osimhen and Lang have been central to their attacking threat.

As of March 19, both players remain under close supervision, with Galatasaray monitoring recovery timelines and surgical schedules.