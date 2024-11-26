The heart of a young Galatasaray fan who lost his life in a traffic accident now beats in a Fenerbahçe supporter, embodying a message of shared humanity beyond rivalry.

On Nov. 7, 9-year-old Yiğit Kurt, a budding footballer at Galatasaray Sports Academy, was on his way to Istanbul with his father, Serkan Kurt, to watch the Galatasaray-Tottenham match.

Their journey took a tragic turn in Balıkesir's Susurluk district when their car collided with a truck.

Both father and son were rushed to the hospital, but while Serkan Kurt recovered, Yiğit Kurt’s fight ended on Nov. 12 when his brain activity ceased.

Amid their grief, the Kurt family made a heart-wrenching yet generous decision: to donate Yiğit’s organs, including his heart.

Lifesaving gift

That heart found its way to 7-year-old Muhammed Berat Namlı, a Fenerbahçe fan from Ankara battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

After three unsuccessful surgeries since infancy, Muhammed’s condition had grown dire.

Placed on an urgent transplant list in September, the Namlı family received the life-changing news just two months later: a heart had been found.

On Nov. 13, Muhammed Berat Namlı underwent a successful transplant at Hacettepe University Children’s Hospital.

His recovery is ongoing, and he remains under close observation in the intensive care unit.

Bound by grief and gratitude

Muhammed Berat Namlı’s mother, Ayşe Merve Namlı, expressed her profound gratitude to the Kurt family.

“Yiğit’s family gave us the world; they gave my son life. I offer my deepest condolences and pray for their strength. Yiğit has become a part of our family. They are welcome to visit or see him anytime. Organ donation is a priceless gift, and I urge everyone to consider it,” she said.

She shared that Muhammed Berat Namlı’s struggles began before birth, with his condition diagnosed during her fifth month of pregnancy.

Despite multiple surgeries, hope was fading until Yiğit Kurt’s heart became available.

Father's promise

Muhammed Berat Namlı’s father, Osman Namlı, echoed the sentiments, extending condolences to the Kurt family while pledging to honor their gift.

“Our son now has another family. Yiğit dreamed of owning a mask like Galatasaray player Victor Osimhen’s iconic one. Though he didn’t get the chance, we plan to visit the family in Muğla, bringing that mask as a token of our connection. From now on, a part of us will always be in Muğla,” he said.

Namlı, a police officer, also praised the organ donation process and encouraged others to consider the act: “Thousands of families wait in hope. This decision isn’t easy, especially in moments of grief, but it’s life-changing for others. Yiğit’s parents made a brave choice, and I thank them deeply.”

Heart uniting 2 teams

The families’ shared loss and joy underline a poignant reality: While football rivalry is fierce, humanity transcends boundaries.

Namlı humorously shared that Yiğit Kurt’s father joked, “Berat can become a Galatasaray fan if he wants; no pressure.” Laughing, Namlı added, “Let’s get him healthy first; we’ll see about the teams later.”

He concluded with a hopeful sentiment:

“From now on, two teams will live in one heart. May this be a reminder of how interconnected we truly are.”