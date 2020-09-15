Lazio has signed Kosovo international striker Vedat Muriqi from Turkish club Fenerbahçe, the Serie A side confirmed Tuesday.

"Lazio announces the definitive purchase of the player Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahçe," the Roman club said in a brief statement.

The 26-year-old Muriqi will support Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile as Lazio returns to Champions League football this season.

Simone Inzaghi's side spent 17.5 million euros ($20.7 million) plus 2.5 million euros in add-ons for the services of the forward on a five-year deal.

Muriqi arrived in Turkey in 2014, when TFF First League side Giresunspor signed him on free transfer. Two years later the Kosovo striker moved to Süper Lig side Gençlerbirliği Ankara.

After 1 1/2 unsuccessful seasons at Gençlerbirliği, which saw Muriqi score only 10 goals in 55 outings, the forward moved back to the TFF First League with Rizespor. In the second half of 2017-18 season, Muriqi scored 17 goals in 16 games to help Rizespor secure promotion to the Süper Lig.

Muriqi continued his prolific goalscoring form in the Turkish top tier, netting 17 goals in 34 league games.

Ahead of last season, Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe snatched the striker, who was the league's second top scorer, for 3.5 million euros ($4.15 million). He scored 15 of Fenerbahçe's 58 goals in the Süper Lig.

Muriqi earned 23 caps with the Kosovo national team, scoring eight goals.

The Italian top-flight kicks off this weekend but Lazio's opener against Atalanta has been pushed back until Sept. 30 because of the Bergamo club's Champions League "Final Eight" campaign last month.

Lazio finished fourth last season and play their first Serie A match at Cagliari on Sept. 26.