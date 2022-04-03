Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor went head to head with Europe-chasing Beşiktaş for a relatively quiet derby at the Medical Park stadium as the sides settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The first half of the match ended goalless with neither side able to put one past the other's net. It was the 56th minute when Andreas Cornelius finally broke the deadlock to give Trabzonspor a 1-0 lead.

Less than 10 minutes later, Beşiktaş had a fine chance to equalize from the spot but Michy Batshuayi missed a penalty in minute 69.

The match was not over yet though as Valentin Rosier leveled the score in the 71st minute, for the deciding scoreline of the match and the two sides shared the points in Trabzon.

Beşiktaş will be the one hurt more as the Istanbul side finished the match with 10 men after Cyle Larin received a straight red card in minute 80.

Trabzonspor has now settled in a comfortable lead at the top of Super Lig with 71 points, 13 points ahead of second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who defeated Göztepe 3-0 at home in another Sunday match.

Beşiktaş continued its run of poor form, collecting 47 points for the seventh spot.