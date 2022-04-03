Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor hosts traditional Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş for a Sunday blockbuster, in a match that has more to do with pride than the title race.

The Black Sea Storms, in superb form this season, have opened up an unassailable 14-point lead over their nearest opponent, Fenerbahçe.

Beşiktaş, in comparison, is placed a lowly eighth, with only 46 points from 31 points.

However, the match at the Medical Park Stadium will be seen as a test of Trabzonspor’s title credentials.

The team from Turkey’s Black Sea region is a traditional underdog of Turkish football, while Istanbul-based Beşiktaş, along with city rivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, makes up the Big Three.

A win for Trabzonspor over Beşiktaş will also dovetail its potential first title win in nearly four decades and give its fans another occasion to celebrate.

Trabzonspor will also want to keep intact its undefeated record at home, where it has not lost a game for over 390 days. The last defeat at home was against Alanyaspor on March 8, 2021.

Beşiktaş, on the other hand, will be aiming for a win as it looks to turn around its season under new coach Valerien Ismael, who will take the helm for the first time after replacing Önder Karaveli.

The match, to be officiated by Zorbay Küçük, will kick off at 8:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. GMT).